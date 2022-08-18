RollWorks Expands Tech Partner Ecosystem with New Postal.io Partnership

Groundbreaking ABM and offline marketing engagement collaboration helps B2B marketers create more relevant and better-timed account engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Account-based marketing platform RollWorks , a division of NextRoll , today teamed up with Postal.io , the leading offline marketing engagement platform, to help B2B organizations create automated offline campaigns that engage the right accounts and contacts at the right time in the buying journey to achieve a fully integrated, truly omni-channel ABM strategy.

The new RollWorks and Postal partnership marks Postal's first workflow collaboration with an ABM company and is made possible by connecting data in Hubspot. "Postal's offline engagement platform optimizes omni-channel campaigns at scale," said Mike Stocker, VP of Partnerships at RollWorks. "Together, and through a HubSpot connection, RollWorks and Postal help marketers ensure that these sending and gifting campaigns are data driven and result in better conversions."

As businesses are increasingly adding offline engagement into all marketing, sales, and human resource playbooks, the $120B direct mail, personalized incentive, and branded swag industry is burgeoning. Postal's integrated offline marketing platform helps organizations of all sizes manage their offline channels to increase sales velocity and employee engagement, and drive brand loyalty. Now, RollWorks and Postal customers can:

Initiate a Postal gift when an account is spiking

Trigger direct mail when an account shows intent or progresses in the buying journey

Automate gift sending to key stakeholders when target accounts reach certain engagement thresholds, such as number of impressions, ad clicks, or page views

"The increased demand of Offline Marketing Engagement is a testament to a change in the way companies are engaging with prospects, customers, and employees," said Erik Kostelnik, CEO of Postal.io. "Through the power of Postal and RollWorks, when you can orchestrate digital ABM programs with offline, your programs no longer have to be siloed and episodic. They are systematic, which ultimately drives efficiency and better outcomes."

In June, RollWorks announced Sales Insights for HubSpot, an ABM tool that provides a 360-degree view of accounts throughout the buying journey to help B2B marketers drive more timely and efficient sales outreach. One unique feature of Sales Insights for HubSpot is Account Spike, which uses a data science model to flag accounts spiking in engagement compared to that account's engagement baseline. By uncovering these account engagement signals with a company's website and ads, sales and marketing teams can activate gifting campaigns based on account engagement activity.

Head to RollWorks' website to learn more about the RollWorks and Postal.io integration and how you can create automated offline campaigns at scale .

RSVP for RollWorks and Postal.io's Rock N Bowl Event at HubSpot INBOUND 2022, Wednesday, September 7, from 6:30 - 9:30 pm ET. And check out the complete list of RollWorks events at HubSpot INBOUND activities here .

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Postal.io

Postal is the leading Offline Marketing Automation Platform that creates memorable moments for organizations to generate leads, increase sales velocity, and retain happy customers. With the largest marketplace of direct mail, e-gift cards, personalized gifts, custom swag, and virtual events, Postal customers see significant time and cost savings when leveraging the automated system. Postal, a venture-backed startup, is integrated with all major sales and marketing technology and led by a nationally recognized founding team with multiple successful $mm exits. Postal is made with love in San Luis Obispo, CA and is focused on taking care of employees, customers, and partners.

