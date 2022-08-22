Provenance Blockchain Foundation Hires Valerie Wagner as Senior Director of Onboarding and Adoption

Engineering Veteran with Previous Senior Roles at Figure and SRI International Brings Significant Blockchain Adoption Expertise to Provenance Blockchain Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Provenance Blockchain Foundation, an organization focused on supporting the development and adoption of DeFi applications leveraging Provenance Blockchain, is delighted to welcome Valerie Wagner as Senior Director of Onboarding and Adoption. In her new role, Valerie will support financial services participants successfully leveraging Provenance Blockchain for material business and customer value, ensuring a seamless onboarding experience for Provenance Blockchain's users and developers.

Wagner joins Provenance Blockchain Foundation after serving most recently as Director of Engineering at Figure, where she led the work to integrate Figure loans onto the Provenance Blockchain. Prior to her time at Figure, Wagner spent over a decade as a Senior Software Engineer at SRI International, working on projects as wide ranging as bioinformatics, ground-penetrating radar, artificial intelligence, and emotion analysis in speech.

"Valerie combines deep, hands-on engineering blockchain experience with great partnership and collaboration skills," says Morgan McKenney, CEO of Provenance Blockchain Foundation. "Given our users and developers are entities focused on improving financial services, we are delighted that Valerie is in this role to help make adoption and building on Provenance Blockchain easy."

Provenance Blockchain is uniquely positioned as a platform built specifically for regulated institutional-grade financial services. Provenance Blockchain allows the world's leading financial institutions, fintechs and asset managers to enable the entire digital asset life cycle on blockchain: from origination to financing, funding and trading. And Provenance Blockchain is successfully transforming lending, securitization, payments and exchanges, supporting over 10 billion dollars in transactions. The USDF Consortium is also building a bank-minted tokenized deposit network on the Provenance Blockchain to allow banks to leverage blockchain for instant payments 365x24x7 and programmable money with robust KYC/AML capabilities.

"I'm thrilled to have joined the Provenance Blockchain Foundation team—and am looking forward to serving as a solutions architect and adoption catalyst for financial services institutions leveraging Provenance Blockchain," says Wagner. "This is a crucial moment for the future of financial services and I'm excited to be able to help users adopt the full suite of Provenance Blockchain's solutions."

