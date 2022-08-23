ElleVet Sciences Announces the Publication of the Results of Seizure Study Using their Proprietary CBD+CBDA Oil on Dogs

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking study investigating the results of ElleVet Sciences CBD+CBDA oil and its efficacy on dogs with seizures was completed and results show a significant success. Analysis of the data show that 40% of the dogs enrolled in the study had a reduction in severity and frequency of seizures. The paper is published in Frontiers of Veterinary Medicine ( https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fvets.2022.939966/full )

While CBD has been widely believed to have potential as an option for seizures in dogs, there have been few studies on the topic prior to this study showing efficacy in dogs.

The research team, led by Dr. Gabriel Garcia of the University of Florida Veterinary School, conducted a 2 yearlong study examining a 3 month-long treatment in a placebo blinded controlled clinical trial where dogs were either given a placebo or ElleVet Sciences CBD+CBDA oil. When compared to the placebo group, the frequency and severity of seizures dropped significantly for 40% of dogs on the ElleVet oil. All dogs enrolled were on concurrent seizure products with no adverse events occurring.

Chief Medical Officer of ElleVet Sciences, Dr. Joe Wakshlag says, "This can be a regimen that is safe and effective and is a worthwhile addition to the current regimen for refractory seizures when commonly used products are not working as well as intended. This study has similar success to what is observed in people, and I am extremely pleased to be able to share the results with the veterinary community."

According to ElleVet Sciences Co-Founder Amanda Howland, "It is not surprising to us that there were positive results as CBD has been used in the human realm for some time. What was surprising was the low dose that is needed of our full spectrum product compared to CBD isolate used in human studies."

Pet parents and veterinarians interested in trying ElleVet Sciences for dogs needing neurological support can find ElleVet Products either online at www.ellevetsciences.com or through their veterinarian.

ABOUT ELLEVET SCIENCES:

ElleVet Sciences is a leading science-focused pet CBD+CBDA company based in Portland, Maine, and the first and only company to conduct clinical trials with proven results using their cannabinoid and terpene oil blend. ElleVet Sciences was founded by Christian Kjaer and Amanda Howland in 2017, and the entire ElleVet team combines science, veterinary backgrounds with a dedication to animals through research and innovation. For more information, please visit https://www.ellevetsciences.com or on social media at @Ellevetsciences on Facebook and Instagram.

