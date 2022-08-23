RIV Capital Signs Lease for Flagship Cannabis Cultivation and Manufacturing Facility in Buffalo, New York

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - RIV Capital Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF), a cannabis packaged goods company with a focus on establishing one of the strongest portfolios of brands in key strategic U.S. markets, acting through its wholly owned indirect subsidiary, RIV Capital US Real Estate LLC ("RIV Real Estate", together with the Company, collectively, "RIV Capital"), and Etain, LLC ("Etain") announced that RIV Capital has entered into a lease agreement with Zephyr, a leading California-based developer, for the development and operation of a planned new flagship cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility in Buffalo, New York (the "Flagship Facility"). RIV Capital will sublease the Flagship Facility to Etain upon receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.

Under the lease agreement, Zephyr will develop and lease to RIV Capital two buildings totaling approximately 75,000 square feet. Total development costs for the project are expected to be approximately $30 million, of which RIV Capital will be responsible for $4.5 million. RIV Capital will pay base rent to the Landlord over the term of the lease based on what the company believes is a favorable cap rate applied to the developer's portion of the project costs. The initial term of the lease is for 15 years. RIV Capital and Etain also have the option to expand the leased premises to include additional building(s) of added manufacturing and cultivation space.

The terms of the lease include conditions related to receipt of regulatory and other necessary approvals, including completion of any environmental remediation pursuant to the New York State Brownfield Program. Etain's operation of the Flagship Facility is also subject to receipt of regulatory approval from the New York Cannabis Control Board and the New York State Office of Cannabis Management (the "NY Regulators").

Following receipt of regulatory and other necessary approvals and completion of the Flagship Facility, Etain will have access to a state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility that RIV Capital and Etain believe will increase the diversity, breadth, and volume of Etain's product offerings, improve affordability and access for New York patients and consumers, and provide a platform to bring successful, authentic cannabis brands to New York. RIV Capital and Etain also intend to work with Zephyr to implement robust diversity, social equity, and inclusion goals consistent with the legislative intent and objectives of New York's Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act. This includes construction of a building that can be used for cultivation and/or manufacturing, which will be located within the premises of the leased site and made available to social equity applicants. Such social equity applicants will share in the secure infrastructure comprising the leased premises and will benefit from proximity to Etain, an established New York operator.

As previously announced, the Company entered into definitive agreements on March 30, 2022, to acquire ownership and control of Etain and Etain IP LLC (collectively, the "Etain Companies"), owners and operators of legally licensed cannabis cultivation and retail dispensaries in the State of New York (the "Acquisition"). The Company acquired the non-regulated portion of the Etain Companies in the Acquisition's first closing on April 22, 2022. The second and final closing of the Acquisition is planned to occur following receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including from the NY Regulators.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital is building a leading cannabis packaged goods company, with a focus on establishing one of the strongest portfolios of brands in key strategic U.S. markets. Backed by in-house expertise and cannabis domain knowledge, RIV Capital aims to grow its own brands and partner with established U.S. cannabis operators and brands to bring them to new markets and build market share. RIV Capital established the foundational building blocks of its active U.S. strategy with the announced Acquisition. Through its strategic relationship with The Hawthorne Collective, Inc. ("The Hawthorne Collective"), a subsidiary of The ScottsMiracle-Gro Company ("ScottsMiracle-Gro"), RIV Capital is The Hawthorne Collective's preferred vehicle for cannabis-related investments not under the purview of other ScottsMiracle-Gro subsidiaries.

About Etain, LLC

Etain is a vertically integrated legally licensed cannabis company operating in the State of New York. It was founded as a women-owned and women-led private company in 2015. Since its founding, Etain has strived to improve the quality of life for customers every day with an absolute commitment to integrity – both in Etain's products and operations.

