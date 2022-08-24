THE GODFREY HOTEL HOLLYWOOD WELCOMES KONSTANTINE KABILAFKAS AS NEW GENERAL MANAGER

The Hollywood enthusiast and local industry leader joins the team to manage operations and launch the newly opened luxury lifestyle hotel within the Oxford Hotels & Resorts portfolio into its next era of hospitality

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC and The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood announce the appointment of Konstantine Kabilafkas as general manager of the brand's first west coast location. Bringing more than two decades of industry experience, Kabilafkas now oversees operations of the 220-room luxury lifestyle property, including onsite amenities like its food & beverage outlets, including the SoCal-centric restaurant and bar About Last Knife (ALK); a courtyard event space; and the 12,000 square foot I|O Rooftop—the largest public rooftop space in Los Angeles—which boasts a 70-foot projection mapping video wall, two bars, swimming pool, fire pits, and water feature. Sponsored and managed by Oxford Capital Group, LLC and Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC, respectively, The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood is Oxford's 10th California property, and 12th in the Western region.

"We look forward to continuing the growth of Oxford Hotels & Resorts' talent by welcoming General Manager Konstantine Kabilafkas to the team," says George Jordan, President of Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC. "The Godfrey stands as a new beacon of hospitality in the Hollywood area, and it will be exciting to see Kabilafkas lead the hotel by showcasing the individuality of the property as we embark into the property's second year."

After spending his teens and early-20s in Hollywood as an aspiring musician and avid concertgoer, Kabilafkas hopes to bring the true spirit of the Hollywood experience to the hotel. Kabilafkas is all for "freedom, flexibility, and fun," as his original career plan was to enter the rock 'n roll scene as a performer on the Sunset Strip. Kabilafkas aims to integrate a piece of this mindset into his work at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood, where he is dedicated to creating an elevated, yet accessible experience for guests and locals looking for vibrant nightlife, dynamic restaurants, sophisticated architecture, innovative technology, high touch service culture, and prime location.

"Growing up in Los Angeles, I have seen how this iconic neighborhood has changed and adapted throughout the years, witnessing The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood become a frontrunner in the area's hospitality scene for authentic experiences," says Kabilafkas. "I am excited to showcase more of the essence of Hollywood at the hotel, while continuing to establish the hotel's unique identity in the neighborhood."

Kabilafkas began his work in the hospitality field during high school, working as a dishwasher at one of his family's 19 Southern California restaurants. While continuing to play music part-time, he then learned to work in all stations of a restaurant and took this experience to later become the owner of his own restaurant. In search of a lifestyle that did not require a seven-day work week, he dedicated his time to his wife and newborn daughter and returned to his family's homeland of Greece for several months. Upon returning to the States, Kabilafkas continued his food & beverage expertise with director roles at Santa Monica's Hotel Casa del Mar, Canary Hotel in Santa Barbara, the iconic Biltmore in Los Angeles, and others. He has since held key leadership positions at the Luxe in Bel-Air, TAO group at The Dream in Hollywood The Standard in Downtown Los Angeles and was the opening general manager the Pasadena Hotel & Pool, before joining The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood team.

About The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood

Located in the vibrant heart of Southern California's most iconic neighborhood, The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood sits one block south of Sunset Blvd. and is a short walk from many of the region's most sought-after destinations. This includes the famed Hollywood Bowl amphitheater, Universal Studios, the Capitol Records building, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Grauman's Chinese Theatre, the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, and more. With art fabricated by Los Angeles native artist Nick Petronzio in partnership with curator Kevin Barry Fine Art, interior designer The Gettys Group and architect Steinberg Hart, this all-new 220-room hotel embodies the energy of—and in a way defines—new Hollywood. It arrived at an exciting time for the neighborhood as major entertainment, tech, and creative houses now call the area home including Netflix, Live Nation, Fender, and Buzzfeed. Locals and visitors alike enjoy the property's SoCal-centric restaurant and bar About Last Knife (ALK) and the 12,000 square foot I|O Rooftop, featuring a 70-foot projection mapping video wall, two bars, and swimming pool. The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood is Oxford Hotels & Resorts 10th hotel in California and 12th in the western region.

About Oxford Capital Group, LLC

Oxford Capital Group, LLC is an award-winning international real estate investment, development, and management firm that focuses on large-scale acquisitions, developments, redevelopments, and operationally intensive real estate. Oxford, its affiliates, and principals have been involved in over $3 billion of real estate and private equity investments, with a primary focus on hospitality (15,000+ hotel rooms); hospitality anchored mixed use projects including multi-family (1,000+ units); senior housing (3,000+ units); urban retail; and parking. Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC is its wholly owned hotel management affiliate, which specializes in operating, managing, and branding distinctive, high design luxury lifestyle hotels, and food & beverage venues. Its growing national portfolio of luxury lifestyle hotels and brands include Audrey, Cass, Felix, Godfrey, Griffon, Julian, King George, Le Méridien Essex Chicago, London House, Hotel Los Gatos, Porter, Thompson (Chicago), Versey, and Vertigo. It also has a growing collection of restaurants, rooftops, bars and pool-centric food & beverage venues. These include About Last Knife (ALK), I|O Rooftop, LH Rooftop, Ruka, and WTR. Oxford Living, LLC is its senior housing investment and management platform. Oxford Residential, LLC is its multi-family development affiliate.

