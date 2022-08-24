Marine Credit Union Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

LA CROSSE, Wis., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Credit Union is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Marine. This year, 81% of employees said it's a great place to work – 14 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Marine Credit Union is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"At Marine, we believe in the three-stakeholder model: if we treat our employees better than anyone else can or will, our employees will take care of our members better than anyone else can or will, and in turn, our members will bring Marine Credit Union their hard-earned business," said President and CEO Darrick Weeks. "I could not be prouder of our team for putting our first stakeholder, our people, first. We celebrate them and thank them for making Marine great."

How we did it

We purposefully acted on thoughtful and open feedback from our people over the past two years. Coupled with initiatives and programs like those listed below, their feedback and active engagement in making the employee experience better, contributed to our high scores and designation.

Heart of MCU , employee story program

Transitioned our core values, using an inclusive approach that enlisted voices from a cross-functional team of employees, the Values Task Force

Listening Sessions, monthly virtual coffee chats and Town Halls to continuously listen to our people and build an internal community

Tell Me Something Good – internal kudos board to post employee and member stories

Annual employee appreciation event, which includes food, entertainment and prize giveaways

Career paths for each area of the credit union defined and published for all to access

Goal cascade launched to connect all employees work to the greater purpose of the organization to advance the lives of people in our communities

Streamlined goal setting using a visible transparent system for all employees to see and reach their business and personal development goals.

Launch of Employee Resource Groups such as the initiation of a young professional's group

Prioritized leadership development regular quarterly leadership development workshops

Implemented a new learning management system along with over 100 new custom learning modules for employees to have development at their fingertips

Time off for life events: Graduation (self and/or child), new home purchase, new child (adopted or biological), military service (self and/or family member)

Volunteerism: Up to 24 hours of paid time off for volunteering (16 for any cause, additional 8 for veterans-related causes)

Special Contributor – Peer-to-peer recognition program

Internal promotions & transitions – 60+ employees promoted or transitioned to other roles within the credit union so far in 2022

Launched a Belonging & Inclusion Journey to promote diversity, equity and community

Continued commitment to remote work options

Tuition reimbursement program

Special employee pricing on deposit accounts, mortgage and consumer loans

Continued commitment to the community through our MCU Foundation, which advances financial education through programs like Finding HOME and supports charitable giving in the communities we serve. Employees can request funds for charitable causes they, or our members, are passionate about.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Marine Credit Union

Marine Credit Union is built upon the strong belief that members are more than a credit score, and we are committed to providing financial services to all members of the community—including those with past financial challenges. Marine will continue our long-standing tradition of delivering personalized lending solutions to fit our members' individual needs. Marine Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving members with office locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. For more information, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

