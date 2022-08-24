Norseland, Inc launches new Jarlsberg® cheese Labor Day Promotion

DARIEN, Conn., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Labor Day marks the official end of summer, so make it count. Let's have a little fun and celebrate Labor Day with your favorite cheese.

Jarlsberg® cheese, is famous around the world for its nutty, mild and sweet flavor. Jarlsberg® adds a little extra to any cuisine in the world. Jarlsberg® melts beautifully, which makes it perfect for gratins, pies, pizzas, burgers, quesadillas and cheese melt sandwiches. The mild nuttiness of Jarlsberg® is a perfect companion to most herbs and spices. In addition to the unique flavor, it offers just the right chewiness when melted on top. When added to fondues, soups or sauces Jarlsberg® blends in seamlessly.

Try the Jarlsberg® Maui Burger…using grilled pineapples as your burger buns. It's sweet and nutty & sure to WOW your friends and family. Perfect for your Labor Day celebration and festivities!

Jarlsberg® Cheese Melted Maui Madness Burger Recipe

Ingredients

(4 Servings)

1 1/2 pounds minced beef

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 tbsp teriyaki sauce

1 tbsp kosher salt

Non-stick spray

4 thick pineapple rings

4 red bell pepper rings

4 slices of Jarlsberg ®

Thinly-sliced red onions

8 slices of cooked bacon (optional)

Lettuce and tomato

Here is how you do it

Pre-heat your grill.

In a medium bowl, mix the beef with the tomato paste, teriyaki sauce and salt. Form 4 equal-sized burger patties.

Spray the grill with non-stick spray and grill the pineapple rings evenly on both sides. Set aside and grill peppers and burgers to your liking. Top the burgers with Jarlsberg® cheese and allow to melt slightly.

Assemble your burgers using the pineapple rings in place of a bun and top with the burger, cheese, peppers, red onion slices, bacon, lettuce and tomato slices.

Enter to Win! The Jarlsberg® Cheese Labor Day Grilling Sweepstakes!

Click link below, for a chance to win a 22 pounds Jarlsberg® cheese wheel, a cooler and grilling kit! Promotion runs now through 8/31/2022:

Although sometimes mistaken for a Swiss cheese, Jarlsberg® is a singular creation — a cross between Gouda and Emmental. The structure and pattern of the holes are unique and inseparable from the mild, nutty flavor. The secret recipe from 1956 contains a propionic acid that is the source of both the flavor and the holes. You can't have one without the other, and the combination delivers a cheese that makes every meal memorable.

Jarlsberg® is a cheese that has both character and incredible versatility. The semi-soft cheese is a great addition to any cheese platter and pairs very well with fruit, nuts and even dark chocolate! When used for cooking Jarlsberg® is a real treat to work with.

