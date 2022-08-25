INTELEMARK RECOGNIZED AMONG ARIZONA'S TOP VOICE AND CALL CENTER SERVICES PROVIDERS FOR 2022

PHOENIX, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelemark, a national leader in the outbound calling and lead generation/appointment setting industry for more than 20 years is pleased to be recognized as one of Arizona's top voice and call center service providers for 2022 by Clutch.

For more than two decades Intelemark has helped companies grow their business by putting our clients in front of their desired buyers. We have been successful in this business and continue to grow because Intelemark has the experience to do it right and produce quantitative results. Intelemark's differentiation is our technology, experienced calling agents and management team, and our ability to build a partnership with each client.

We proudly share this achievement as Clutch officially announced their Leaders Awards, naming Intelemark a leading B2B service provider in the voice and call center services industry. Clutch is a B2B ratings and reviews platform based in Washington, DC. They evaluate technology service and solutions companies based on the quality of work, thought leadership, and client reviews.

Every year, Clutch honors the highest-performing B2B companies across industries. The top service providers exhibit deep knowledge in their field and a solid commitment to high-quality customer service. Receiving this award is no small feat, and we appreciate this recognition.

"As a top B2B Appointment Setting and Lead Generation company that has helped clients grow their businesses for 22+ years, we are humbled to be recognized as a leader in the industry." – Murray Goodman, CEO at Intelemark.

We appreciate the incredible support our clients have shown us. Our clients' success is our primary motivation to continue providing top-tier services. Take a look at the reviews we've received.

If you have any questions about our services, contact us to discuss how we can help your business grow.

About Intelemark

Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, Intelemark is a national leader in the appointment setting/lead generation industry for more than 20 years. We design highly customized, well-crafted B2B demand generation, lead generation and appointment setting campaigns to connect companies with high-quality targets within their prospect audience. Intelemark's proprietary software application, a virtual and a highly experienced English-speaking agent colony, and a senior management team have helped clients drive revenue and growth for more than two decades.

