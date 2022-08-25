Johnson Controls Invests in Nozomi Networks and Signs Framework Agreement for Providing Nozomi Networks Cybersecurity Services

Investment reinforces Johnson Controls' commitment to best-of-breed cybersecurity for smart buildings, facilities automation and managed services

CORK, Ireland and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, and Nozomi Networks, a leader in operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) security today announced that Johnson Controls signed a framework agreement with Nozomi Networks, allowing Johnson Controls to utilize the Nozomi Networks toolset for the benefit of its customers. Johnson Controls also participated in last year's $100 million funding round for Nozomi Networks – further signaling its commitment to deliver high quality, robust and specialized cybersecurity solutions for its OpenBlue secure communications stack.

"Johnson Controls is at the forefront of digitizing the built environment through our innovative OpenBlue platform, and we are continuously looking for opportunities to maximize safety, improve efficiency and ensure business continuity, said Vijay Sankaran, chief technology officer, Johnson Controls. "Our investment in Nozomi Networks' leading threat assessment toolset reflects the importance of cybersecurity in this digital transformation."

Johnson Controls recently announced its purchase of Tempered Networks, which will be embedded into the OpenBlue platform, a flexible computing approach for converging building technologies and making those technologies more insightful, powerful, and optimized. Tempered Networks protects secure buildings data from edge to cloud with zero trust based Airwall technology. Nozomi Networks' capabilities can further extend the capabilities of a customers' IoT infrastructure by providing additional cybersecurity threat monitoring and visibility features and functionality.

Recognized as a market leader in OT and IoT security, Nozomi Networks is valued for superior operational visibility, advanced OT and IoT threat detection and strength across deployments. Nozomi Networks solutions support more than 74 million devices in thousands of installations across energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities, building automation, smart cities and critical infrastructure. Nozomi Networks products are deployable onsite and in the cloud, and span IT, OT and IoT to automate the hard work of inventorying, visualizing and monitoring industrial control networks through the innovative use of artificial intelligence. Use cases stretch beyond cybersecurity, and include troubleshooting, asset management and predictive maintenance.

