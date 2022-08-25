JRW Realty Closes Transaction on Wegmans Food Market in Pennsylvania

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JRW Realty, a commercial real estate brokerage that focuses on net-leased properties on behalf of institutional clients, is pleased to announce that it has facilitated the purchase of a net-leased Wegmans Food Market in the Philadelphia suburb of North Wales.

PASADENA, Calif. - A net-leased Wegmans Food Market in the Philadelphia area sourced & closed by Aaron Bush, a real estate associate at JRW Realty (Thursday, August 25, 2022). (PRNewswire)

"Our institutional buyers are purchasing net-leased real estate tenanted by grocery stores like Wegmans." - JRW Realty

Aaron Bush, a real estate associate at JRW Realty, coordinated the transaction on behalf of one of the company's institutional buyers. JLL represented the seller.

Bush said this 128,384-square-foot property is an example of JRW Realty's buyers' continued efforts to strategically acquire net-leased properties occupied by high-performing, creditworthy tenants that provide grocery, medical, and other necessity-based goods and services.

"We are happy to have brought a new quality tenant to our client that fits their acquisition criteria," Bush said. "The exceptional demographic trends at play in this market combined with the strong credit backing from Wegmans will make this asset an excellent addition to their portfolio."

Bush added that JRW Realty's exclusive institutional buyers are actively engaged in purchasing net-leased real estate tenanted by grocery stores like Wegmans, including Aldi, Food Lion, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Kroger, Price Chopper, Publix, ShopRite, Stop & Shop, Whole Foods Market, and other supermarket chains.

About JRW Realty

JRW Realty is a commercial real estate brokerage firm that has closed on more than 900 properties valued at more than $3.6 billion on behalf of its clients. JRW Realty's team places special focus on due diligence, reviewing over 100 properties each week and only choosing to source for clients the best 3-4% according to their rigorous acquisition criteria. For more information, visit www.jrwrealty.com.

