SIG Announces Keynote Lineup and Agenda for its 2022 Global Executive Summit

Coupa, TealBook, Sapience Analytics & Randstad Sourceright sessions: driving resiliency & agility, good data, cost savings & business impact across procurement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcing Industry Group (SIG), the premier membership organization for sourcing, procurement, outsourcing and third-party risk professionals, today announced keynote programs and the agenda for its Global Executive Summit in Rancho Mirage, California from October 17-19, 2022. The three-day networking event will offer discussions and solution demonstrations to help professionals navigate industry challenges with the latest innovative processes and risk-mitigation approaches.

This year's Summit agenda includes keynotes from:

Coupa : Michael Van Keulen , Chief Procurement Officer , Chief Procurement Officer

TealBook : Stephany Lapierre , CEO & Founder , CEO & Founder

Sapience Analytics : Bradley Killinger , CEO , CEO

Randstad Sourceright: Paul Vincent , Global Head of Services Procurement , Global Head of Services Procurement

"Our members are at the forefront of the sourcing and procurement industry. Their insights and expertise are incremental in driving the innovative approaches needed to help professionals keep pace in an ever-evolving industry," said Dawn Tiura, President and CEO of SIG. "At our Global Executive Summit, we have the opportunity to hear from premier thought leaders who will share their first-hand experience on the innovation, technology and transformative approaches needed to overcome some of the most challenging disruptions the industry sees today."

Coupa's Van Keulen will be joined by industry-leading CPOs to discuss how cross-functional leadership teams can increase resiliency and agility to lead on supply chain continuity, rising material costs, ESG imperatives and more.

"The prevailing business challenges of procurement and supply chain today present an opportunity for organizations to collaborate better and ultimately move faster, mitigate risk, and do more good with their operations," said Van Keulen. "Breaking down traditional silos is a step forward to harnessing the Power of Spend. I'm excited to share the keynote stage with my fellow CPOs, as we dive into how cross-functional leadership teams can increase resiliency during these uncertain times."

TealBook's Lapierre will explain how using a data-first approach will help teams deliver on strategic procurement initiatives.

"We've heard from the market – every CPO, every consultant, every single sourcing event, recognizes that without having a supplier data foundation built upon good data, visibility into supply base and connectivity across the ecosystem, the digital transformation we are hoping for cannot materialize," said Lapierre.

Sapience Analytics' Killinger will explore the often-overlooked cost improvement opportunity that lies within category management.

"Companies have invested heavily in the source-to-pay ecosystem. I look forward to sharing perspectives about unleashing significantly greater opportunity for transformational cost and value improvement in category management through data and insights," said Killinger.

Randstad Sourceright's Vincent will moderate a panel of both procurement leaders and stakeholders to discuss how procurement can elevate its value to the business.

"I am very excited to connect with the procurement community in person at the SIG Global Executive Summit," said Vincent. "In these volatile times, it's more important than ever to be able to do more with less — or, as we will argue: simplification is the new innovation. I look forward to our session that will provide Summit attendees with both procurement and budget holder perspectives on how to better align and improve business impact and results."

The full Global Executive Summit agenda can be found here and registration to attend can be found here. First-time, executive-level practitioners can attend at no-cost by requesting a free pass here. Those interested in sponsorship opportunities to support the Summit and the Future of Sourcing Awards can contact SIG here.

