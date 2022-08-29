Evolve Announced As Hopper's Largest Direct Vacation Rental Supplier

Evolve's 24,000+ Vetted and Verified Vacation Rentals Will Be Available For Booking On Hopper

DENVER, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve , the fastest-growing vacation rental hospitality company in North America, and Hopper , the world's fastest-growing travel app, announced their partnership today. Now, more than 24,000 Evolve vacation homes across more than 750 markets will be available via the Hopper app, which ranked as the most downloaded travel booking app in the United States in 2021.

"Evolve and Hopper are fully aligned in our mission to provide a great guest experience, from the booking process to the vacation itself," says Jay Whiteley, Evolve's Senior Director of Distribution Partnerships. "With Evolve's inventory now in the Hopper app, guests can book with confidence, choosing from thousands of vetted and professionally cleaned homes backed by our Rest Easy Promise."

Since 2011, Evolve has been reimagining the vacation rental experience. When booking with Evolve, guests get vetted homes and all the support needed for a great stay. If something is off or plans change, Evolve's Rest Easy Promise means the company will make it right, day or night. The company has welcomed more than 9 million guests to date, with an average property review score of 4.7 out of 5 stars that outperforms industry peers in the short-term rental space.

The Hopper app has over 70 million downloads and is the 3rd largest online travel agency in the U.S. With the goal of bringing price transparency and flexibility to the vacation rental category, the newly launched Hopper Homes gives travelers more lodging options in the same place where they already book their flights, hotels, and car rentals.

"The popularity of short-term rentals continues to rise and more customers — especially millennial and Gen Z customers — want to see vacation rentals on booking platforms and they have a standard of quality that they're looking for," said Susan Ho, Head of Hopper Homes. "By partnering with Evolve as our largest direct vacation rental supplier, Hopper is meeting this demand and teaming up with a true industry leader and fellow innovator who aligns with our values of delivering best-in-class hospitality and customer service."

About Evolve

Evolve is reimagining the vacation rental experience with our modern approach to hospitality and property management. We help guests rest easy with vetted homes, bookings that give back, and all the support they need for a great stay. We also make vacation rental stress-free for owners, partnering with them to book more and keep more of what they earn thanks to our industry-low 10% management fee. Learn more at www.evolve.com .

About Hopper

Hopper is the world's fastest-growing mobile-first travel marketplace. By leveraging massive amounts of data and machine learning, the company has developed several unique fintech solutions that help customers save money and travel better. Through its B2B initiative, Hopper Cloud , the company is syndicating its fintech solutions, infrastructure, and agency content. Whether it's pricing volatility or trip disruptions, Hopper's proprietary suite of fintech solutions address every pain point in the customer journey while driving conversion, repeat purchases, and profitability. To find out more about Hopper, visit Hopper.com .

