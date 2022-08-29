Ready To Play Anytime, Anywhere: Lavazza Remains The Perfect Match for The 2022 US Open Tennis Championship

Premium Italian coffee brand Lavazza invites attendees to "Sip into the US Open" as exclusive coffee partner for 2022 US Open and celebratory "Breakfast of Champions" menu at Harry's Table by Cipriani

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavazza , the 127-year old iconic Italian coffee company, is returning as the official coffee sponsor for the US Open taking place August 29th - September 11th while celebrating the renewal of their ongoing partnership until 2025. Having served as the exclusive coffee partner since 2015, and the official coffee of three of the Grand Slams, Lavazza is dedicated to creating premium experiences for coffee and tennis fans alike. The brand is ready to play anytime, anywhere, and "Sip into the US Open", with their convenient ready-to-drink (RTD) organic Cold Brew Coffees that will be available on-site throughout the tournament grounds. Launched earlier this year, and making its way throughout the country all summer, Lavazza is excited to bring their newest coffee innovation into the hands of US Open attendees, providing them the energy and refreshing sip they're looking for.

As a preview to the US Open, Fan Week returned last week for the first time since 2019 allowing the public a sneak peek to the excitement surrounding the tournament. Lavazza created a "Journey to Italy'' activation for fans to escape the concrete of New York and take photos with scenic Tuscany views. Beginning at Fan Week and continuing throughout the remainder of the tournament, guests will be able to participate in a variety of ready-to-drink organic Cold Brew Coffee giveaways and sign up on-site for the chance to win a trip to Italy.

In celebration of this year's partnership, Lavazza is teaming up with fellow Italian heritage brand and one of its partners, Harry's Table by Cipriani , to create a curated "Breakfast of Champions'' menu featuring "coffee-tails" made with Lavazza's ready-to-drink Cold Brew Coffees. The menu includes best-selling breakfast items from Harry's Table by Cipriani like an Italian V-Mule paired with a Mini Panino Cotto and Asiago; a Cold Brew Tonic paired with a Mini Croissant Prosciutto Crudo di Parma and Mozzarella di Bufala; a Bittersweet Paloma paired with Mini Croissant Eggs and Smoked Salmon with Lemon Zest; and a Cappuccino Cold Brew paired with Mini Bombolone Crema Pasticcera. This limited time menu complements both brands' Italian roots and will be available to customers during the US Open finals with the unique "coffee-tails" also being served on-site at the US Open in Lavazza's VIP Suite.

"It is an honor to be back at US Open in 2022 for the Tournament's return in grand style after two very difficult years, and we are thrilled that our partnership has been extended until 2025. To mark this moment, we will be again serving up new and innovative products to fans, including our ready-to-drink Cold Brew Coffees. This celebration of sports, tradition and excellence is something we look forward to and cherish each year." said Davide Riboni, President of BU Americas at Lavazza & CEO of Lavazza US.

With cafes located on-site at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center's Food Village, Lavazza will be showcasing its latest invention to athletes and fans attending the sporting event with a variety of specialty coffee beverages - allowing attendees to "Sip into the US Open". Lavazza's ready-to-drink organic Cold Brew Coffee products, which will be showcased for the first time at this year's US Open, marrying coffee excellence with convenience in the form of four ready-to-drink cans: Original Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew, Cappuccino Cold Brew with Milk, and Double Shot Cold Brew with Oat Milk. Each low-calorie can offers premium flavor profiles from sweet and fruity aromas to tastes of nutty, creamy chocolate, helping to elevate the category that traditionally focuses on high caffeine content over flavor quality. Made with USDA Certified Organic, Rainforest Alliance Certified, 100% Arabica coffee, these flavors deliver a refreshing twist to the authentic Lavazza coffee experience … a journey of the senses with every sip.

To mark the Group's dedication to the world of professional tennis, Lavazza has also recently renewed its partnership until 2025 with Roland-Garros and Wimbledon, while continuing to be a Platinum Partner of the Nitto ATP Finals 2021-2025 held in Turin. These collaborations showcase Lavazza's ongoing commitment to support tennis on a global scale and form part of Lavazza's wider narrative to champion premium sporting events. This year, Lavazza also is proud to have Italian professional tennis player Jannik Sinner as an Ambassador of the brand further showcasing their roots in the sport and support for Italy in the US.

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with turnover of over € 2.3 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse. It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 9 manufacturing plants in 6 countries and over 4,200 collaborators all over the world. The Group's global presence is the result of over 125 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, with the goal of continuing to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup.

Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company's earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of the times is also reflected in the focus on sustainability - economic, social and environmental - which has always been a benchmark for guiding corporate strategies. "Awakening a better world every morning" is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, with the aim of creating sustainable value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

