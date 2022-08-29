TIKI® Brand Offers Innovative Outdoor Solutions for Labor Day

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIKI® Brand is making it easier than ever to relax this Labor Day with a full range of products designed to make the outdoors more enjoyable. From low smoke fire pits to string lights with proven mosquito repellency*, TIKI® Brand is excited to offer hassle-free solutions for entertaining.

Tiki Brand Logo (PRNewsfoto/TIKI Brand) (PRNewswire)

Like all TIKI® Brand products, the BiteFighter® LED String Lights, Patio Fire Pit and Portable Fire Pit provide innovative solutions to consumer problems. The highly-rated fire pits offer a low smoke experience, an ash pan for easy clean-up, innovative air flow system, stainless-steel burning chamber, and weatherproof exterior. The fire pit comes in two sizes and prices: Patio Fire Pit ($395) and Portable Fire Pit ($295).

The innovative BiteFighter® LED String Lights combine the warm ambiance of string lights with the proven mosquito repellency* the brand is known for. The weatherproof string lights offer three diffusers with replaceable repellent pods that provide a protection zone up to 330 square feet and last up to 200 hours. With no sprays, no mess, and no odor, they help consumers turn on ambiance and turn off mosquitoes.

"TIKI® Brand is passionate about outdoor products that help consumers celebrate special moments with family and friends, especially around holidays," said Jessica Lindquist, Vice President, Consumer Marketing. "Our selection of fire pits and string lights with proven mosquito repellency* take the hassle out of entertaining and allow consumers to spend more time enjoying the outdoors with loved ones."

TIKI® Brand is well-known in the outdoor category, with a loyal consumer base that has followed the company's growth over the years. For more information about TIKI® Brand and its products, visit tikibrand.com.

About TIKI® Brand

TIKI® Brand is a brand extension of Lamplight Farms Incorporated, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI. The TIKI® Brand features a full line of decorative torches and torch fuels, BiteFighter® LED String Lights, and fire pits that enhance the consumer's backyard, making it the best room of the house. TIKI® Brand is the leader in outdoor torches and torch fuel, and is sold at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit tikibrand.com.

*Based on studies that demonstrated a reduction in mosquitoes compared to untreated controls. Use as directed. Efficacy may be affected by weather conditions, configuration and distance from repellent pods, and individual physical factors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TIKI® Brand