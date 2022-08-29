TORONTO RAPTORS AND KILANI JEWELLERY ANNOUNCE A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

Kilani Jewellery to become the official luxury jeweller of the Toronto Raptors

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Kilani Jewellery is proud to announce a three-year partnership and becoming the official luxury jeweller of the Toronto Raptors.

Kilani Jewellery Logo (CNW Group/Kilani Jewellery) (PRNewswire)

"This is a very proud day for the Kilani organization, our team, and our amazing clients who have supported us for so many years," said Mr. Kilani the President and CEO of Kilani Jewellery.

Kilani Jewellery's trendsetting and distinctive custom pendants and chains have become the pinnacle of handcrafted luxury jewellery style and design. From award-winning artists to world champion sports figures, including some of the Raptors, owning a Kilani piece is recognized for its uniqueness and quality across the globe.

"The Kilani family started as Toronto Raptors season seat members, and we have grown our relationship to now welcome them to our family as official partners," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships at MLSE. "We're thrilled to get started on this new chapter with Kilani and provide exciting offerings to our fans for the 2022-23 season."

The Kilani Jewellery complex is located in Forest Hill, Toronto. Kilani Jewellery offers a wide variety of products including engagement rings, earrings, necklaces and watches.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kilani Jewellery