Truist Wealth expands its digital investing capabilities with Truist Invest

Robo advisor and hybrid investment solutions can help give clients control and confidence

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Wealth has expanded its digital investment offerings with Truist Invest, a robo advisor, and Truist Invest Pro, a hybrid investing solution that combines automated investing with access to a team of financial advisors.

"Digital investing solutions are an example of Truist's T3 strategy which combines the client's preferred level of personalized touch and innovative technology to create trust," said Joseph M. Thompson, chief wealth officer at Truist. "Truist Invest and Truist Invest Pro provide simple and secure access to a portfolio that is purpose-built to help an investor achieve their goals and is backed by our investment expertise that can help individuals and families build better lives."

Truist Invest helps a client identify their goals, risk tolerance and existing investments to create a tailored portfolio recommendation. Once an account is opened, clients benefit from a daily portfolio analysis which drives opportunities for automated rebalancing and tax loss harvesting. Clients can also make changes to their preferences on demand to adapt to their changing financial situation and needs.

Truist Invest Pro is a hybrid investment solution that combines the digital capabilities of Truist Invest with advisor-driven advice. With Truist Invest Pro, clients gain unlimited access to a team of financial advisors who can help build a personalized portfolio and provide investment advice.

Truist designers, engineers, innovators and product managers co-created these digital investing experiences in client journey rooms at the Truist Innovation and Technology Center. This cross-functional team leveraged agile ways of working, direct feedback from clients and iterative product design to optimize Truist Invest and Truist Invest Pro prior to their launch earlier this year.

"Investors want digital solutions that are secure, intuitive to use, and able to help meet their needs whether they are a new or experienced investor," said Kacy Howard, senior vice president of digital investing at Truist Wealth. "Truist Invest and Truist Invest Pro can help give clients control and confidence in their portfolio whether they choose a fully digital or hybrid solution to invest in their future."

A Truist Invest or Truist Invest Pro account can be opened online in minutes with as little as $5,000. Clients can access their account details and activity in Truist online banking and the mobile app, and easily contact support teams whenever they need them. Annual fees are 0.50% for Truist Invest and 0.85% for Truist Invest Pro, calculated based on the assets under management with a $90 per account annual minimum.

To learn more about Truist Invest and Truist Invest Pro, potential investors can visit truist.com/investing-retirement/invest-pro.

About Truist Wealth

Truist Wealth delivers holistic wealth management solutions to affluent, high and ultra-high net worth individuals, families and business owners across the U.S. and abroad. Through its specialty wealth practice, Truist Wealth provides distinct solutions for individuals and businesses in the medical, legal, sports and entertainment industries, as well as corporate trust, escrow and institutional investment management services to public, private and non-profit organizations. In addition, Sterling Capital Management, a registered investment advisor and wholly owned subsidiary of Truist, provides investment management services to a diverse group of clients. Truist Wealth is part of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC), a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Learn more at Truist.com/wealth.

Truist Invest and Truist Invest Pro are offered by Truist Advisory Services, Inc., a SEC registered investment adviser (registration does not imply that the SEC or another agency has sponsored, recommended or approved the firm based upon registration) and Truist Investment Services, Inc., an SEC registered broker-dealer, member FINRA SIPC.

