Blaze Pizza Launches Back to School Campaign Celebrating Students and Teachers Returning to School in September

Blaze Pizza restaurants nationwide are offering value bundles, increased donations for fundraising events, and a surprise and delight social media campaign for teachers

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaze Pizza, the leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept, today announced its Back to School campaign to celebrate students and teachers returning to school by rolling out value bundles, increased donations for fundraising events, free Cheesy Bread for school employees and a surprise and delight social media campaign for students to nominate their teachers to win Blaze gift cards.

"Supporting teachers, students and families is at the center of Blaze Pizza's commitment to our local communities," said Mandy Shaw, CEO of Blaze Pizza. "We take pride in our philanthropic efforts and are proud to launch our Back to School campaign as a way of saying 'thank you' to all those involved in the education of our youth – a cause that is so important to the Blaze Pizza family."

Blaze is excited to increase its fundraising donation commitment with an additional 5% on top of what is normally donated for any fundraising events hosted throughout the month of September. This additional incentive is available for any organization who hosts a fundraiser in September, school-related or otherwise!

Also, throughout the month of September, teachers, faculty and school staff who show their school identification in-store will receive a free cheesy bread bundle with the purchase of any 11" pizza.

Guests can follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram to learn more about how to nominate their favorite teachers for being the "Greatest of All Time" (the G.O.A.T.). Each week, Blaze Pizza will drop apple emojis in Instagram Reels for followers to find and comment on why they believe their teacher is the G.O.A.T. One randomly selected winner each week will receive a $50 gift card for themselves and a $100 gift card to use toward a classroom pizza party. This campaign runs from August 24th to October 5th.

Lastly, throughout September, Blaze makes dinner easy for families adjusting to busy back to school schedules with online value specials.

For more information about hosting or contributing to a local fundraiser at Blaze Pizza, visit https://www.blazepizza.com/fundraising and follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for details on the back to school promotions and offers this September.

About Blaze Pizza

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 340 restaurants across 38 states and 6 countries. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind guest experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order in 180 seconds menu featuring fresh, natural ingredients free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times' Fast and Serious list. Visit blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok @BlazePizza.

