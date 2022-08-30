MyndVR Partners with HTC VIVE to Bring Next-Generation Immersive Glasses to Long-term Care, American Senior Communities First to Deploy in the US

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyndVR, the award-winning provider of immersive, therapeutic VR experiences designed for the aging population, and HTC VIVE, one of the global leaders in VR technology, announced the official launch of MyndVR 3.0 exclusively bundled with the all-new HTC VIVE Flow Immersive Glasses.

"Since 2016, MyndVR has been pioneering the field of digital, VR-based therapeutics with older adults," says Chris Brickler, CEO, MyndVR. "Today, we are thrilled to launch the next generation of the MyndVR platform to include the lightest-weight and most visually stunning immersive glasses ever delivered to a variety of senior healthcare settings, including senior living, skilled nursing, veteran homes and hospice."

The VIVE Flow weighs less than a cup of coffee or about a third of the weight of other popular VR headsets. An expansive 100-degree field of view, sharp 3.2K resolution, smooth 75 Hz refresh rate, and built-in diopter dials allow for older eyes to easily make adjustments for crystal clear visuals. VIVE Flow also delivers immersive, 3D spatial audio and can pair with Bluetooth earphones as part of MyndSpatial™ sound-based therapy.

"At HTC, we believe in the power and wonder of VR for people of all generations," says Cher Wang, Co-Founder and Chairwoman of HTC. "Our new Flow Immersive Glasses represent a giant leap forward in weight, comfort, sanitization, and visual clarity, and I'm delighted to expand our partnership with MyndVR, the pioneers in VR for senior care."

"We are embracing the power of virtual reality that allows our residents to shine, thrive, dream, engage, and exercise the mind and body," said Donna Kelsey, CEO of American Senior Communities. "We are proud to incorporate this technology in our Senior Living communities and we are excited to be a part of this innovation."

As part of ASC's strategy, the initial rollout will include 22 communities across a variety of skilled nursing, assisted living and memory care. ASC will also receive MyndExplorer™, the most advanced, VR-based, interactive map application powered by Google Maps. MyndExplorer™ allows seniors and their caregivers to virtually visit almost any location on the globe, unlocking joyful memories of previous trips and providing a very powerful and engaging therapeutic tool designed for reminiscence and socialization therapies.

Brickler continued, "Our seniors have earned the opportunity to explore and connect virtually with nature, music, art, science, travel, sports, etc. – all worlds that they helped build and enjoy over their long lives."

About MyndVR

MyndVR is the leading provider of Virtual Reality solutions for senior living communities, home care agencies, Veteran homes, and individual adults aging in their own homes across the US, Canada and Australia. The company is building the most advanced portfolio of original and licensed therapeutic VR content. In extending the company's reach, MyndVR announced strategic distribution partnerships with Select Rehabilitation, the largest contract therapy company in the US, and Omega Healthcare Investors, the largest REIT in senior care. MyndVR enables older adults to interact with the outside world in genuinely innovative ways that promote engagement, wellness, and above all, positive outcomes. The company is committed to continued research and development to measure outcomes, including cognitive, visual, emotional, and physical effects on older adults. For more, visit MyndVR.com.

About HTC

HTC VIVE is the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. For more, please visit www.vive.com.

About ASC

As the largest senior care provider in Indiana, American Senior Communities offers a wide variety of lifestyle and care options including Garden Homes, Assisted Living, Inpatient and Outpatient Short-Term Rehabilitation, Memory Care, Skilled Nursing Care, Hospice and Respite. Our mission is to compassionately serve each customer with quality care and excellence. To learn more about American Senior Communities visit ASCCare.com.

