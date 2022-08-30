Princeton Equity Group Adds Christopher Tanco as Operating Partner to Accelerate Growth of Firm & Portfolio Brands

Former EVP/COO of 7-Eleven to Help Franchisor & Multi-Unit Companies Achieve Potential

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Equity Group ("Princeton"), a leading private equity firm focused on franchise and multi-unit companies, announced today that Christopher P. Tanco has joined the firm as an Operating Partner and will be based out of the firm's Dallas office. In this role, Mr. Tanco will work closely with the Princeton investment team to evaluate acquisitions and with the firm's portfolio company management teams to enhance growth and strategic efforts.

Before joining Princeton, Mr. Tanco was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at 7-Eleven, the world's largest franchise brand. As Chief Operating Officer, Chris led all aspects for 7-Eleven's 13,000 domestic stores including field operations and support, franchise development, acquisition integration, store evolution, digital, facilities, maintenance, construction, and the company's Canadian business unit. Before being promoted to Chief Operating Officer, Chris led 7-Eleven's international business which oversaw the company's 35,000 licensed, company owned, franchised, and joint venture stores across 20 countries. Prior to 7-Eleven, Chris spent 17 years at Yum! Brands, having served in various leadership roles across operations (domestically and internationally), franchise, and general management. Earlier in his career, Chris was a successful entrepreneur in the Philippines.

Doug Kennealey, Co-Managing Partner of Princeton Equity Group, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the Princeton team. He has a tremendous breadth and depth of experiences across some of the world's leading franchise and multi-unit brands. We are humbled to have him on the team and think he will be an invaluable resource to our founder and management team partners."

Jim Waskovich, Co-Managing Partner of Princeton Equity Group, added, "Like us, Chris believes that a strong and supportive franchisee culture and infrastructure is critical to the success of the overall franchise system. We are delighted to begin working together as we help our portfolio companies reach the next level."

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Princeton team," said Tanco. "I've had the pleasure to know Princeton for many years, and their reputation and track record is superb. I'm very much looking forward to working with the entire team to help these exciting, growth-oriented companies achieve their potential."

Princeton Equity Group is among the most experienced franchisor and multi-unit investors in the United States and exclusively invests in leading franchisor and multi-unit companies. Princeton views each investment as a long-term, supportive business partnership with founders and management teams to help build companies of great value. The principals at Princeton have sponsored investments in some of the most admired, growth-oriented franchisors and multi-unit companies in the U.S. For more information, visit www.princetonequity.com.

