Senstar Awarded Two Significant Energy Sector Contracts in North America

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar (NASDAQ: SNT), a world leader in video management, video analytics, and perimeter intrusion detection solutions, has been awarded two significant contracts in the energy sector in the USA and Canada that are valued at over $2 million USD and aim to reinforce the security of several major strategic sites.

Senstar's advanced sensing solutions, including perimeter intrusion detection systems, will be installed to protect critical infrastructure. The multi-layered system includes FiberPatrol and Flexzone fence sensors, Omnitrax buried sensors, Xfield and Ultrawave above-ground sensors. In addition, the contracts include Senstar support services to ensure smooth operation and maintenance.

"Senstar's continuous innovation enables us to bring highly sophisticated, reliable new technologies to market that expand our offering, improving our competitive advantage and benefiting our customers. Our comprehensive offering was key to winning these contracts. We leverage Senstar's strong brand and expertise to increase our market share in target verticals of logistics, energy, utilities and corrections," said Dror Sharon, CEO of Senstar Technologies.

With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence, buried, and above ground sensors), intelligent video-management, video analytics, and access control, Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity and improve performance and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places, and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus on utilities, logistics, corrections, and energy markets.

