Spin Master Heads Into the Holidays with Five Toys on Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading children's entertainment company, is readying for a fun-filled holiday season beginning with five innovative toys making Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List. Spin Master's Kinetic Sand® Swirl N' Surprise™ Playset, Bakugan® Genesis Collection™ Pack, Purse Pets™ 'Glami-cone', PAW Patrol® Big Truck Pups Truck Stop HQ™ and Gabby's Dollhouse™ Gabby's Purrfect Dollhouse™ have all been selected to join the ranks of this year's most-wanted toys.

Walmart's Top Toy List showcases the top 55 toys the industry has to offer, helping families plan ahead and save on their wish lists this holiday season.

"Our 2022 holiday toy line up is packed with innovation, and we are honored to have five of our toys on Walmart's Top Toy List this year," said Chris Beardall, Spin Master's President of Toys and Chief Commercial Officer. "Being recognized by Walmart demonstrates our continued commitment to delivering innovation, inspiration and reimaging everyday play for kids around the world."

From powerhouse preschool franchise, PAW Patrol, to one of the most mesmerizing Kinetic Sand activity sets, to DreamWorks Animation's fan-favorite show Gabby's Dollhouse, there is something for every kid's holiday wish list.

Kinetic Sand Swirl N' Surprise Playset

Kinetic Sand art play, this playset lets kids flow, swirl and stack sand, creating mesmerizing sand art designs with 4 tools and 2 pounds of sand in red, purple, green and yellow. (Ages 4+, $24.99 USD , Walmart.com) The most hands-on approach toart play, this playset lets kids flow, swirl and stack sand, creating mesmerizing sand art designs with 4 tools and 2 pounds of sand in red, purple, green and yellow. (Ages 4+,

Bakugan Genesis Collection Pack

Bakugan Genesis Collection – the BIGGEST Bakugan collection yet! This pack has everything you need to battle, including 2 Light-Up Bakugan with stands, 4 Exclusive Bakugan, 2 Exclusive Nanogan, 6 Character Cards, 2 Ability Cards, 2 Gate Cards and 4 BakuCores! (Ages 6+, $39.99 USD , Walmart.com) Light up your brawls with the– the BIGGESTcollection yet! This pack has everything you need to battle, including 2 Light-Upwith stands, 4 Exclusive, 2 Exclusive Nanogan, 6 Character Cards, 2 Ability Cards, 2 Gate Cards and 4 BakuCores! (Ages 6+,

Purse Pets Glami-cone

Purse Pets purse, with over 25 sounds and reactions that really responds to your touch. This exclusive purse features a foodie themed mashup look with woven faux leather and white shimmery fabric, a glittery horn and ears, pop art eyes, purple jelly strap and vertical crossbody shape perfect for on-the-go style and fun. (Ages 5+, $19.99 USD , Walmart.com) Serve up the sweetest looks with this kawaii-inspired fashionablepurse, with over 25 sounds and reactions that really responds to your touch. This exclusive purse features a foodie themed mashup look with woven faux leather and white shimmery fabric, a glittery horn and ears, pop art eyes, purple jelly strap and vertical crossbody shape perfect for on-the-go style and fun. (Ages 5+,

PAW Patrol Big Truck Pups Truck Stop HQ

PAW Patrol Big Truck Pups Truck Stop HQ features an exciting transformation, extending over 3' feet wide, to create enough room for Chase and the rest of the pups, in their Big Rig trucks (sold separately) and exciting lights and sounds from the show. When Chase arrives at the HQ, place him into the control room then raise it up, to expand the HQ and transform into rescue mode. Once in rescue mode, hop in the truck and stop by the tune-up station to get a fill-up, before taking a trip through the HQ carwash and into the Big Rig launcher to blast off to the next mission. (Ages 3+, $99.99 USD , Walmart.com) Thefeatures an exciting transformation, extending over 3' feet wide, to create enough room forand the rest of the pups, in their Big Rig trucks (sold separately) and exciting lights and sounds from the show. Whenarrives at the HQ, place him into the control room then raise it up, to expand the HQ and transform into rescue mode. Once in rescue mode, hop in the truck and stop by the tune-up station to get a fill-up, before taking a trip through the HQ carwash and into the Big Rig launcher to blast off to the next mission. (Ages 3+,

Gabby's Dollhouse Purrfect Dollhouse

Gabby's Dollhouse home with a true-to-show Purrfect Dollhouse Playset that measures over 2 feet tall. This fantastical kids' dollhouse is packed with exciting features to discover, including a Dollhouse Delivery tower, working Cat-A-Vator, a 3.5-inch Gabby Girl collectible figure, Pandy Paws figure, furniture for each room, three accessories and two Dollhouse Deliveries. (Ages 3+, $69.99 USD , From the Netflix™ original series, produced by DreamWorks Animation, bring the world ofhome with a true-to-showthat measures over 2 feet tall. This fantastical kids' dollhouse is packed with exciting features to discover, including a Dollhouse Delivery tower, working Cat-A-Vator, a 3.5-inch Gabby Girl collectible figure, Pandy Paws figure, furniture for each room, three accessories and two Dollhouse Deliveries. (Ages 3+, Walmart.com ).

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With over 30 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

