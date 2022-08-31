The College Tour Journey Continues with Season 5 Now Available on Amazon Freevee

Just in Time for Back to School, The College Tour Presents an Up-Close and Dynamic Look at More Colleges, Featuring Diverse Student Stories, and a Visit to Host Alex Boylan's Alma Mater

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated 5th season of the innovative series The College Tour, from Emmy-nominated producers Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy, and Burton Roberts, continues to break new ground with its intimate look at American colleges and universities told from the perspective of its student body. Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan, The College Tour has become a valuable tool for families to gain access to information about higher education without the burdens of travel costs or logistical limitations. Schools featured this season include Maricopa Community Colleges, St. Mary's University, Kennesaw State University, Pennsylvania College of Technology, and Jacksonville University, Boylan's very own alma mater.

The College Tour TV is a groundbreaking series that brings colleges and universities right to you! Each episode travels to a different school around the country, telling the story of each campus through the lens of its diverse student body. (PRNewswire)

"This season has a lot of heart. In the Maricopa Community Colleges episode for example we feature many first-generation students and adult learners who are thriving on campus, exemplifying what a meaningful role community college plays in higher education. These are such important stories to tell, and we feel privileged to share them," said host, co-creator, and executive producer Alex Boylan.

Shedding light on the student experience, the show is broken into multiple segments each guided by a different student, whose distinct background, academic level, and interests help to illuminate the unique tapestry of each campus. From military students at Jacksonville University and Pennsylvania College of Technology to international students at St. Mary's University, and a student with a brain injury who receives academic support at Kennesaw State University, each episode is a testament to the bright future of tomorrow. In addition to Amazon, all episodes are available for free through The College Tour app and website, and an all-Spanish episode of Maricopa Community College is available on select platforms.

The College Tour is a groundbreaking TV series that takes the viewer on an intimate journey through campuses across the country, telling each school's story through the diverse lens of its students. Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan, The College Tour brings equity to college readiness by providing a platform to access comprehensive and meaningful information regarding higher education anytime and anywhere, free of charge. The College Tour is available on Amazon Freevee, The College Tour mobile app, and at www.thecollegetour.com.

