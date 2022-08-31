MongoDB, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Total Revenue of $303.7 million, up 53% Year-over-Year

Continued Strong Customer Growth with Over 37,000 Customers as of July 31, 2022

MongoDB Atlas Revenue up 73% Year-over-Year; 64% of Total Q2 Revenue

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2022.

"MongoDB delivered strong second quarter results, highlighted by 73% Atlas revenue growth and a record number of net additions of direct sales customers. We are seeing robust growth in new workloads being deployed on our platform, which is indicative of the critical role we play in enabling customers to build and run mission critical applications that transform their business," said Dev Ittycheria, President and Chief Executive Officer of MongoDB.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $303.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of 53% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $291.6 million , an increase of 52% year-over-year, and services revenue was $12.1 million , an increase of 64% year-over-year.





Gross Profit: Gross profit was $215.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, representing a 71% gross margin compared to 69% in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $223.2 million , representing a 73% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to a non-GAAP gross margin of 72% in the year-ago period.





Loss from Operations: Loss from operations was $114.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to a loss of $72.5 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $12.4 million , compared to a non-GAAP loss of $4.0 million in the year-ago period.





Net Loss: Net loss was $118.9 million , or $1.74 per share, based on 68.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding, for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. This compares to a net loss of $77.1 million , or $1.22 per share, based on 63.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding, in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net loss was $15.6 million or $0.23 per share. This compares to a non-GAAP net loss of $7.7 million or $0.12 per share in the year-ago period.





Cash Flow: As of July 31, 2022 , MongoDB had $1.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash. During the three months ended July 31, 2022 , MongoDB used $44.7 million of cash from operations, used $2.6 million of cash in capital expenditures and used $1.3 million of cash in principal repayments of finance leases, leading to negative free cash flow of $48.6 million , compared to negative free cash flow of $22.7 million in the year-ago period.

A reconciliation of each Non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 and Recent Business Highlights

Held our annual, flagship event MongoDB World in person in New York City for the first time since 2019. MongoDB World brought together our enthusiastic and vibrant developer community and broke all records, with approximately 3,000 attendees, 35 sponsors, 290 speakers across more than 200 sessions, 235 Ask the Expert sessions, and nearly 100 Builder's Fest sessions.

Released MongoDB 6.0 for general availability to further our ambitious developer data platform vision. MongoDB 6.0's new and enhanced abilities allow our customers to run a broad range of workloads and consolidate a disparate set of point solutions onto MongoDB. Queryable Encryption, an industry first, which enables users to run rich queries over encrypted data, received noteworthy attention.

Continued to deepen and improve our collaboration with hyperscale cloud vendors through further product integration and alignment. MongoDB for Startups, now an exclusive offer in AWS Activate, helps early-stage companies get started with MongoDB. Additionally, MongoDB won the Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Data Management and the partnership continues to grow with MongoDB Atlas now available across 29 Google Cloud regions.

Third Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Based on information available to management as of today, August 31, 2022, MongoDB is issuing the following financial guidance for the third quarter and full year fiscal 2023.



Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Full Year Fiscal 2023 Revenue $300.0 million to $303.0

million $1,196.0 million to $1,206.0

million Non-GAAP Loss from

Operations ($10.0) million to ($8.0)

million ($13.0) million to ($8.0)

million Non-GAAP Net Loss per

Share ($0.19) to ($0.16) ($0.35) to ($0.28)

The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding "Forward-Looking Statements" below. Fluctuations in MongoDB's operating results may be particularly pronounced in the current economic environment due to the current volatility in the global economy and the continuing uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The situation regarding both the volatility in the global economy and the COVID-19 pandemic remains uncertain and could change rapidly, and MongoDB will continue to evaluate the potential impact of both these factors on its business.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP income/loss from operations and non-GAAP net income/loss per share guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in MongoDB's stock price. MongoDB expects the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on its future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information

MongoDB will host a conference call today, August 31, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of MongoDB's website at https://investors.mongodb.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investors.mongodb.com.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the developer data platform company empowering innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 37,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 300 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning MongoDB's financial guidance for the third fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2023 and MongoDB's ability to capitalize on its market opportunity and deliver strong growth for the foreseeable future. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: the impact that the precautions we have taken in our business relative to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have on our business; the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers and our potential customers; the effects of the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine on our business and future operating results; economic downturns and/or the effects of rising interest rates, inflation and volatility in the global economy and financial markets on our business and future operating results; our potential failure to meet publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business and future operating results; our limited operating history; our history of losses; failure of our database platform to satisfy customer demands; the effects of increased competition; our investments in new products and our ability to introduce new features, services or enhancements; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain additional highly-qualified personnel; and the price volatility of our common stock. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on June 3, 2022. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2022, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and free cash flow. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin exclude expenses associated with stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share exclude:

expenses associated with stock-based compensation including employer payroll taxes upon the vesting and exercising of stock-based awards and expenses related to stock appreciation rights previously issued to our employees in China ;

amortization of intangible assets for the acquired technology and acquired customer relationships associated with prior acquisitions;

amortization of time-based payments associated with prior acquisitions that were deemed to be post-combination compensation expense for U.S. GAAP purposes; and

in the case of non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share, amortization of the debt issuance costs associated with our convertible senior notes and gains or losses on investments.

MongoDB uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating MongoDB's ongoing operational performance. MongoDB believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in MongoDB's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Free cash flow represents net cash used in operating activities, less capital expenditures, principal repayments of finance lease liabilities and capitalized software development costs, if any. MongoDB uses free cash flow to understand and evaluate its liquidity and to generate future operating plans. The exclusion of capital expenditures, principal repayments of finance lease liabilities and amounts capitalized for software development facilitates comparisons of MongoDB's liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that it does not consider to be indicative of its liquidity. MongoDB believes that free cash flow is a measure of liquidity that provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of its liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in its business in the same manner as MongoDB's management and board of directors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of MongoDB's website at https://investors.mongodb.com.

MONGODB, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



July 31, 2022

January 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 651,420

$ 473,904 Short-term investments 1,144,192

1,352,019 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,960 and $4,966 as of July 31, 2022

and January 31, 2022, respectively 213,267

195,383 Deferred commissions 72,069

63,523 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,566

32,573 Total current assets 2,108,514

2,117,402 Property and equipment, net 61,604

62,625 Operating lease right-of-use assets 46,418

41,745 Goodwill 57,779

57,775 Acquired intangible assets, net 16,018

20,608 Deferred tax assets 2,163

1,939 Other assets 159,102

147,494 Total assets $ 2,451,598

$ 2,449,588 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 7,303

$ 5,234 Accrued compensation and benefits 83,806

112,568 Operating lease liabilities 9,163

8,084 Other accrued liabilities 73,916

48,848 Deferred revenue 350,709

352,001 Total current liabilities 524,897

526,735 Deferred tax liability, non-current 95

81 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 40,437

38,707 Deferred revenue, non-current 24,462

23,179 Convertible senior notes, net 1,138,200

1,136,521 Other liabilities, non-current 55,339

57,665 Total liabilities 1,783,430

1,782,888 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, par value of $0.001 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2022

and January 31, 2022; 68,785,903 shares issued and 68,686,532 shares outstanding as of July 31,

2022; 67,543,731 shares issued and 67,444,360 shares outstanding as of January 31, 2022 69

67 Additional paid-in capital 2,059,405

1,860,514 Treasury stock, 99,371 shares (repurchased at an average of $13.27 per share) as of July 31, 2022

and January 31, 2022 (1,319)

(1,319) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,194)

(2,928) Accumulated deficit (1,385,793)

(1,189,634) Total stockholders' equity 668,168

666,700 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,451,598

$ 2,449,588

MONGODB, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue:













Subscription $ 291,607

$ 191,381

$ 566,188

$ 365,951 Services 12,053

7,366

22,919

14,444 Total revenue 303,660

198,747

589,107

380,395 Cost of revenue(1):













Subscription 71,435

50,955

136,004

96,357 Services 16,842

9,747

30,488

18,873 Total cost of revenue 88,277

60,702

166,492

115,230 Gross profit 215,383

138,045

422,615

265,165 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing(1) 181,598

109,377

331,866

207,267 Research and development(1) 108,037

72,396

204,409

137,147 General and administrative(1) 40,591

28,803

77,123

54,728 Total operating expenses 330,226

210,576

613,398

399,142 Loss from operations (114,843)

(72,531)

(190,783)

(133,977) Other expense, net (973)

(3,064)

(1,181)

(6,986) Loss before provision for income taxes (115,816)

(75,595)

(191,964)

(140,963) Provision for income taxes 3,049

1,538

4,195

162 Net loss $ (118,865)

$ (77,133)

$ (196,159)

$ (141,125) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.74)

$ (1.22)

$ (2.88)

$ (2.26) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 68,334,464

63,426,694

68,025,687

62,411,295 ______________________ (1) Includes stock‑based compensation expense as follows:





Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cost of revenue—subscription $ 5,009

$ 3,399

$ 9,476

$ 6,389 Cost of revenue—services 2,560

1,465

4,772

2,952 Sales and marketing 35,653

21,082

66,187

39,958 Research and development 40,642

23,687

76,125

44,022 General and administrative 12,690

8,072

23,560

15,298 Total stock‑based compensation expense $ 96,554

$ 57,705

$ 180,120

$ 108,619

MONGODB, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities













Net loss $ (118,865)

$ (77,133)

$ (196,159)

$ (141,125) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 3,958

3,371

7,745

6,622 Stock-based compensation 96,554

57,705

180,120

108,619 Amortization of debt issuance costs 845

892

1,685

2,319 Amortization of finance right-of-use assets 993

994

1,987

1,988 Amortization of operating right-of-use assets 2,440

1,710

4,458

3,232 Deferred income taxes (241)

(793)

(302)

(2,378) Accretion of discount on short-term investments 1,845

1,467

4,076

2,994 Loss (gain) on non-marketable securities 57

—

(1,694)

— Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,725)

729

(1,144)

1,044 Change in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (48,220)

(18,822)

(19,480)

16,323 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,201

3,178

4,908

(5,849) Deferred commissions (11,833)

(10,574)

(16,555)

(16,456) Other long-term assets (504)

(75)

(862)

(52) Accounts payable 1,138

223

2,161

447 Accrued liabilities 22,815

18,619

(201)

1,467 Operating lease liabilities (2,357)

(1,568)

(4,549)

(2,595) Deferred revenue 179

42

331

9,791 Other liabilities, non-current 49

277

378

4,068 Net cash used in operating activities (44,671)

(19,758)

(33,097)

(9,541) Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment (2,614)

(1,705)

(5,152)

(2,332) Acquisition, net of cash acquired —

—

—

(4,469) Investment in non-marketable securities —

(200)

(1,119)

(1,136) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 325,000

175,000

400,000

275,000 Purchases of marketable securities (97,468)

(302,507)

(197,614)

(403,986) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 224,918

(129,412)

196,115

(136,923) Cash flows from financing activities













Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,332

2,206

2,988

5,745 Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs —

889,564

—

889,564 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan 15,777

12,963

15,777

12,963 Principal repayments of finance leases (1,287)

(1,216)

(1,882)

(2,415) Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to principal —

—

—

(27,594) Net cash provided by financing activities 15,822

903,517

16,883

878,263 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (928)

(408)

(2,395)

(502) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 195,141

753,939

177,506

731,297 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 456,785

407,580

474,420

430,222 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 651,926

$ 1,161,519

$ 651,926

$ 1,161,519

MONGODB, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:













Gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 215,383

$ 138,045

$ 422,615

$ 265,165 Gross margin (Gross profit/Total revenue) on a GAAP basis 71 %

69 %

72 %

70 % Add back:













Expenses associated with stock-based compensation: Cost of

Revenue—Subscription 5,177

3,626

9,979

6,869 Expenses associated with stock-based compensation: Cost of

Revenue—Services 2,622

2,341

4,862

3,497 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 223,182

$ 144,012

$ 437,456

$ 275,531 Non-GAAP gross margin (Non-GAAP gross profit/Total revenue) 73 %

72 %

74 %

72 %















Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP

operating expenses:













Sales and marketing operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 181,598

$ 109,377

$ 331,866

$ 207,267 Less:













Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 37,089

24,468

70,927

46,152 Amortization of intangible assets associated with acquisitions 760

760

1,520

1,520 Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense $ 143,749

$ 84,149

$ 259,419

$ 159,595















Research and development operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 108,037

$ 72,396

$ 204,409

$ 137,147 Less:













Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 41,824

25,351

79,328

47,177 Amortization of intangible assets and post-combination

compensation expense associated with prior acquisitions 1,535

2,538

3,070

3,960 Non-GAAP research and development operating expense $ 64,678

$ 44,507

$ 122,011

$ 86,010















General and administrative operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 40,591

$ 28,803

$ 77,123

$ 54,728 Less:













Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 13,404

9,429

26,158

18,000 Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense $ 27,187

$ 19,374

$ 50,965

$ 36,728















Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP

income (loss) from operations:













Loss from operations on a GAAP basis $ (114,843)

$ (72,531)

$ (190,783)

$ (133,977) Add back:













Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 100,116

65,215

191,254

121,695 Amortization of intangible assets and post-combination

compensation expense associated with prior acquisitions 2,295

3,298

4,590

5,480 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (12,432)

$ (4,018)

$ 5,061

$ (6,802)















Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss:













Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (118,865)

$ (77,133)

$ (196,159)

$ (141,125) Add back:













Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 100,116

65,215

191,254

121,695 Amortization of intangible assets and post-combination

compensation expense associated with prior acquisitions 2,295

3,298

4,590

5,480 Amortization of debt issuance costs related to convertible senior notes 845

892

1,685

2,319 Less:













Loss (gain) on non-marketable securities 57

—

(1,694)

— Non-GAAP net loss $ (15,552)

$ (7,728)

$ (324)

$ (11,631)















Reconciliation of GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, to

non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted:













Net loss per share, basic and diluted, on a GAAP basis $ (1.74)

$ (1.22)

$ (2.88)

$ (2.26) Add back:













Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 1.47

1.03

2.81

1.95 Amortization of intangible assets and post-combination

compensation expense associated with prior acquisitions 0.03

0.06

0.07

0.09 Amortization of debt issuance costs related to convertible senior notes 0.01

0.01

0.02

0.03 Less:













Gain on non-marketable securities —

—

0.02

— Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.23)

$ (0.12)

$ —

$ (0.19)

The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities, the most directly

comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated (unaudited, in thousands):



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net cash used in operating activities $ (44,671)

$ (19,758)

$ (33,097)

$ (9,541) Capital expenditures (2,614)

(1,705)

(5,152)

(2,332) Principal repayments of finance leases (1,287)

(1,216)

(1,882)

(2,415) Capitalized software —

—

—

— Free cash flow $ (48,572)

$ (22,679)

$ (40,131)

$ (14,288)

MONGODB, INC. CUSTOMER COUNT METRICS

The following table presents certain customer count information as of the periods indicated:







7/31/2020

10/31/2020

1/31/2021

4/30/2021

7/31/2021

10/31/2021

1/31/2022

4/30/2022

7/31/2022 Total Customers (a) 20,200+

22,600+

24,800+

26,800+

29,000+

31,000+

33,000+

35,200+

37,000+ Direct Sales Customers(b) 2,500+

2,800+

3,000+

3,300+

3,600+

3,900+

4,400+

4,800+

5,400+ MongoDB Atlas Customers 18,800+

21,100+

23,300+

25,300+

27,500+

29,500+

31,500+

33,700+

35,500+ Customers over $100K(c) 819

898

975

1,057

1,126

1,201

1,307

1,379

1,462

(a) Our definition of "customer" excludes users of our free offerings and all affiliated entities are counted as a single customer. As of and prior to January

31, 2022, our definition of "customer" excluded (1) users of our free offerings, (2) mLab users who spend $20 or less per month with us and (3) self-serve

users acquired from Realm. The excluded mLab and Realm users collectively represented an immaterial portion of the revenue associated with users

acquired from those acquisitions. (b) Direct Sales Customers are customers that were sold through our direct sales force and channel partners. (c) Represents the number of customers with $100,000 or greater in annualized recurring revenue ("ARR") and annualized monthly recurring revenue

("MRR"). ARR includes the revenue we expect to receive from our customers over the following 12 months based on contractual commitments and, in

the case of Direct Sales Customers of MongoDB Atlas, by annualizing the prior 90 days of their actual consumption of MongoDB Atlas, assuming no

increases or reductions in their subscriptions or usage. For all other customers of our self-serve products, we calculate annualized MRR by annualizing

the prior 30 days of their actual consumption of such products, assuming no increases or reductions in usage. ARR and annualized MRR exclude

professional services.



MONGODB, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION

The following table presents certain supplemental revenue information as of the periods indicated:





7/31/2020

10/31/2020

1/31/2021

4/30/2021

7/31/2021

10/31/2021

1/31/2022

4/30/2022

7/31/2022 MongoDB Enterprise

Advanced: % of

Subscription Revenue 45 %

43 %

41 %

40 %

36 %

34 %

33 %

33 %

28 % Direct Sales

Customers(a) Revenue: % of

Subscription Revenue 81 %

82 %

83 %

84 %

84 %

85 %

86 %

87 %

86 %



(a) Direct Sales Customers are customers that were sold through our direct sales force and channel partners.

