BRANCH ACQUIRES ADLIBERTAS TO ADVANCE A DATA-FIRST PLATFORM FOR MOBILE APP GROWTH

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch, the leader in mobile linking and measurement, has acquired AdLibertas, a predictive data platform built for mobile apps. The acquisition will allow Branch to extend its value as a mobile measurement partner (MMP) for companies driving growth, engagement and revenue across all marketing channels.

"The mobile advertising ecosystem is growing increasingly complex and privacy-focused, but AdLibertas has a head start in building toward the future where mobile marketers depend on data to remain effective," said Mike Molinet, COO and Co-founder of Branch. "We're thrilled to bring the AdLibertas team on board to leverage their deep expertise as we expand Branch's MMP offerings."

AdLibertas was founded in 2016 to help mobile app developers leverage their own first-party user data to monitor, grow and optimize their apps. By collecting and aggregating complex and disparate data sources, AdLibertas provides important insights about user behavior, which enables mobile developers to answer key questions that help their app grow.

"Mobile advertising and measurement are undergoing fundamental change which presents both an incredible challenge and opportunity for mobile marketers," said Adam Landis, CEO of AdLibertas. "We've long been fans of Branch and the company's vision for the future. We're excited to team up and build towards that future together."

The combination of Branch and AdLibertas will accelerate innovation and execution in building the next-generation MMP, allowing mobile marketers to continue effectively growing and scaling their apps in a privacy-centric ecosystem.

About Branch

Branch provides the industry's leading mobile linking and measurement platforms, unifying user experience and attribution across devices and channels. Branch has been selected by over 100,000 apps since 2014 including Adobe, BuzzFeed, Yelp and many more, improving experiences for more than 3 billion monthly users across the globe.

About AdLibertas

AdLibertas helps mobile apps use data for growth. Their comprehensive data platform processes trillions of events for over 300 million monthly users, quickly and easily gaining insight to understand and influence user behavior. They've helped companies like Audiomack, Match Group, Game Show Network and Publishers Clearing House and app favorites like Crossy Road, Temple Run, Infinite Word Search, Flipaclip and Flow Free grow and thrive.

