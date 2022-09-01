Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Fargo, North Dakota

FARGO, N.D., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming December 2022 opening of Crunch Fargo, a $5 million, 30,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars' worth of state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch Fargo is located in a newly renovated space at 4603 13th Ave. S., previously occupied by Toys "R" Us.

Crunch Fitness Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Crunch Fitness) (PRNewswire)

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Fargo will offer top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, circuit training, a functional training area with multiple indoor turf areas, a dedicated group fitness studio, a dedicated ride studio, boxing, Kids Crunch, HydroMassage® beds, and high-end tanning. Members looking for assistance reaching their goals will have access to our staff of highly experienced Personal Trainers.

Crunch Fitness Fargo is owned by Fitness Ventures, LLC, the fastest growing franchisee in the Crunch system, and owns locations throughout the U.S. "Expanding into Fargo, ND is particularly exciting for us, as the market is under served for high value, low price fitness options," stated CEO Brian Hibbard. "Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. Add in a high-energy and fun environment, and we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!"

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Prospective members can now visit https://www.CrunchFargo.com or call (701) 997-6299 to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crunch