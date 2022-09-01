Depend® Brand Champions Third Annual Stand Strong for Men's Health™ Initiative with Brian Austin Green to Benefit the Prostate Cancer Foundation

Incontinence is a leading side effect of prostate cancer treatment, and Depend® will donate per purchase of select Depend® products up to $350,000 to support prostate cancer research

NEENAH, Wis., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Depend® brand is igniting conversations about the importance of men proactively taking charge of their health and championing the strength of those fighting prostate cancer with its third year of the Stand Strong for Men's Health™ initiative, benefiting the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF). Beginning in September, Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Depend® will donate up to $350,0001 toward PCF's work to improve the early detection and treatment of prostate cancer.

In the United States, one in eight men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, and many survivors experience urinary incontinence as a side effect of treatment.2 With a new case diagnosed every three minutes, preventative checks are critical for men's health. Screening starts with a simple blood test to detect the level of prostate-specific antigen (PSA), a protein produced by the prostate, with very small amounts released into the bloodstream can help catch the disease at an early stage when treatment may be more effective.3

"PCF is grateful for the Depend® brand's Stand Strong for Men's Health™ initiative, which helps fund life-saving research that contributes to detecting and treating prostate cancer," said Dr. Charles Ryan, President and CEO of The Prostate Cancer Foundation. "Deciding to screen and ultimately treat prostate cancer is a highly personal decision. Education and research are vital in determining the best path forward for both the doctor and patient."

For father, actor and Depend® partner Brian Austin Green, the Stand Strong for Men's Health™ message is personal. Green lives with ulcerative colitis, which some studies have linked to a possible increased risk for prostate cancer.4

"After my ulcerative colitis diagnosis, I recognized my risk for prostate cancer and made a commitment to my personal health, not only for my family but also for other men in my shoes," said Brian Austin Green. "While learning more about the Depend® Stand Strong for Men's Health™ program and speaking with my doctor, I've decided to complete a PSA test to ensure I continue to prioritize my preventative care."

For men diagnosed with prostate cancer, research funded by PCF has led to breakthroughs in evaluation and treatment, such as the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-PET scan. This technology allows doctors to see and track otherwise hard-to-find prostate cancer, potentially earlier and in much smaller amounts compared with imaging that is currently used. PSMA-based technology can also be used as a treatment for certain types of advanced prostate cancer to precisely deliver tiny doses of radiation to prostate cancer cells.

"Depend® brand's Stand Strong for Men's Health is designed to help fight the stigmas associated with these health issues and celebrate the courage and strength of men taking charge of their health," said Adam Dreyer, Senior Brand Manager of the Depend® brand. "We have donated annually through Stand Strong for Men's Health™ to PCF to fund prostate cancer research, and this fall the brand is providing an easy way for people to make an impact."

For every purchase of Depend® Shields-Underwear Liners for Men – Light and Depend® Real Fit Underwear for Men September through November, Depend® will donate to PCF, up to $350,000.5 More details about the Stand Strong for Men's Health™ initiative can be found at Depend.com/Stand-Strong. For more on the Prostate Cancer Foundation and how Depend® is accelerating its research mission, please visit: pcf.org/depend.

About the Depend® Brand

Launched in 1984 by Kimberly-Clark Corporation, the Depend® brand is the market leader in the adult incontinence category in North America. Over the years, the Depend® brand has evolved with its consumers to provide the exceptional protection and lend them the confidence they need to lead normal, active lives. For more information or to request a product sample, visit www.Depend.com.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit Kimberly-Clark.com.

About the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving prostate cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has been responsible for raising close to one billion dollars in support of cutting-edge research by more than 2,200 research projects at 245 leading cancer centers in 28 countries around the world. Since PCF's inception, and through its efforts, patients around the world are living longer, suffering fewer complications, and enjoying better quality of life. PCF is committed to creating a global public square for prostate cancer, in service to our mission of ending death and suffering from the disease. Learn more at www.pcf.org.

1 Depend® will donate $0.50 to Prostate Cancer Foundation for each Depend® Shields and Depend® Real-Fit product purchased in the United States 9/1/2022 – 11/30/2022. Maximum Donation $350,000. NOTE: PCF is not registered in Mississippi, so the promotion will be VOID in MS. Visit pcf.org for more information.

2 According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation

3 According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation

4 Association between inflammatory bowel disease and prostate cancer: A large-scale, prospective, population-based study. [published May 13, 2020]. Cancer Epidemiology.

