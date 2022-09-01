Honda and the Honda USA Foundation's Annual Charitable Funding Cycle Launches Today

Honda and the Honda USA Foundation now accepting applications through October 31 for 2023-2024 funding awards

Funding will be awarded to eligible nonprofit organizations and schools that align with Honda's five strategic pillars

Funding awards will be announced in spring 2023

TORRANCE, Calif., and MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda and the Honda USA Foundation today announced the opening of its annual funding cycle for eligible nonprofit organizations and schools based on the company's long-standing commitment to give back to the communities where its associates live and work. Applications for funding will be accepted now through the deadline of October 31, 2022, with awards to be announced in spring 2023.

Honda and the Honda USA Foundation's annual charitable funding cycle is now open. Eligible nonprofit organizations that support communities located near Honda operations and whose missions align with our company’s five strategic CSR pillars–Education, Environment, Mobility, Traffic Safety and Community–are encouraged to apply. (PRNewswire)

Honda and the Honda USA Foundation provide funding to national and local organizations that provide support to communities located near Honda operations and align with the company's five strategic CSR pillars of Education, Environment, Mobility, Traffic Safety and Community. Funding is available through both corporate and the company's Foundation.

Funding opportunities from Honda will be available in all five pillars, with a renewed focus on support for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) in the Education pillar.

Funding available through the Honda USA Foundation will continue to support three of those pillars: Environment, Mobility and Traffic Safety.

The funding cycle is part of a new approach to Honda CSR activities initiated in 2021, based on the five-pillar strategy to drive change within local communities. Through Honda and the Honda USA Foundation, the company has increased its philanthropic investment to better align with Honda being a company society wants to exist.

To learn more about funding opportunities and eligibility criteria, please visit: https://csr.honda.com/community/honda-giving/.

About Honda Corporate Social Responsibility and the Honda USA Foundation

For more than 60 years in the U.S., Honda has been committed to making positive contributions to the communities where its associates live and work. Honda's mission is to create products and services that help people fulfill their life's potential, while conducting business in a sustainable manner and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. Advancing its corporate social responsibility, Honda and the Honda USA Foundation support this direction through giving focused on education, the environment, mobility, traffic safety and community.

Learn more at http://csr.honda.com/.

(PRNewsfoto/Honda) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Honda