The Kroger Co. Foundation Recognized as Leader in Fighting Food Insecurity

CINCINNATI, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today The Kroger Co. Foundation's recognition as a 2022 Hunger Leadership Award winner. The Congressional Hunger Center honored the Foundation with this award because of its ongoing commitment to fighting hunger across the U.S.

"We appreciate this honor from the Congressional Hunger Center, which recognizes our Corporate Affairs leaders effective stewardship of Foundation funds to create communities free of hunger and waste," said Keith Dailey, Kroger's group vice president of Corporate Affairs and president of The Kroger Co. Foundation. "The Foundation is committed to advancing Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste vision, driving both social impact and environmental sustainability through impact giving."

Since 2017, the Foundation has invested in the next generation of diverse and inclusive leaders by supporting Congressional Hunger Center Bill Emerson National Hunger Fellows. To date, the Foundation has sponsored eight fellows who worked to improve food security in the U.S. through advocacy, public policy, and direct engagement with hunger organizations.

Established in 1987, The Kroger Co. Foundation, Kroger's private foundation, aligns community investments and grants with Kroger's Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. Last year, the Foundation directed $12.7 million in grants to 322 non-profit organizations across the country.

Since introducing Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan, the company has directed more than 2.3 billion meals to feed people in communities across America, toward its a goal to donate at least three billion meals by 2025.

