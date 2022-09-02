Groups of up to Eight Traveling Together Can Save up to 60% with Amtrak Share Fares

Amtrak Share Fare Program Updated for Larger Groups and Bigger Discounts
WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Providing travelers with even more value, Amtrak has enhanced its popular Share Fare program so that now up to eight people traveling together can save big with a total discount as high as 60%.
Booking Share Fare travel is as easy as going to amtrak.com/sharefares. All passengers must travel together on the same itinerary and have tickets issued together. The larger the group, the larger the discount.
Number of
Passengers
Passenger
1
Groups
of 2
Groups
of 3
Groups
of 4
Groups
of 5
Groups
of 6
Groups
of 7
Groups
of 8
Discount
Pay
Pay
17% off
all
30% off
all
39% off
all
47% off
all
54% off
all
60% off
all
Reservations for Share Fares must be made at least two days prior to travel and are applicable on most published prices.
Share Fare deals are available across the country on Coach and Acela Business Class tickets using promo code V291 for travel on trains in the following areas.
- The Northeast Corridor
Washington-Baltimore-Philadelphia-New York-Boston (Acela, Northeast Regional)
Virginia - Richmond-Norfolk-Roanoke (Northeast Regional)
- California
San Francisco Bay Area / Sacramento - Bakersfield/Southern California (San Joaquins)
- Illinois
Chicago - Quincy/St. Louis/Carbondale (Illinois Service)
- Maine
Brunswick-Portland-Boston (Downeaster)
- Michigan
Chicago - Grand Rapids/East Lansing - Port Huron/Detroit - Pontiac (Michigan Service)
- Missouri
St. Louis - Jefferson City - Kansas City, MO (Missouri River Runner)
- New York
New York - Albany (Adirondack)
New York - Albany - Syracuse - Rochester - Buffalo - Niagara Falls, NY (Empire Service)
New York - Albany - Syracuse - Niagara Falls, NY (Maple Leaf)
- North Carolina
New York - Richmond - Raleigh - Charlotte (Carolinian / Piedmont)
- Oklahoma/Texas
Oklahoma City - Fort Worth (Heartland Flyer)
- Oregon/Washington
Seattle - Tacoma - Portland - Salem - Eugene (Cascades)
- Vermont
Burlington-Rutland-Albany-New York (Ethan Allen Express)
St. Albans - Essex Junction (Burlington) - Springfield - New York – Washington, D.C. (Vermonter)
Sample Markets
(Using Lowest Published
Fares in the Markets)
Ticket
1
Ticket
2
Ticket
3
Ticket
4
Ticket
5
Ticket
6
Ticket
7
Ticket
8
Average
with 8
New York – Washington (NER)
$31.00
$31.00
$15.50
$9.30
$7.75
$4.65
$0.00
$0.00
$12.40
Chicago - Detroit
$40.00
$40.00
$20.00
$12.00
$10.00
$6.00
$0.00
$0.00
$16.00
St. Louis – Kansas City
$36.00
$36.00
$18.00
$10.80
$9.00
$5.40
$0.00
$0.00
$14.40
Seattle - Portland
$28.00
$28.00
$14.00
$8.40
$7.00
$4.20
$0.00
$0.00
$11.20
This offer is not valid on the Amtrak Hiawatha, Capitol Corridor, Keystone Service, Canadian section of the Maple Leaf, Canadian section of the Adirondack, Canadian section of Cascades, Pacific Surfliner and Pennsylvanian.
This offer is valid for Coach and Acela Business Class seats only; no upgrades allowed. This offer is not combinable with any other discount offer. Sale prices are not available at all times and on all routes. This offer is also subject to any restrictions, blackouts and refund rules that apply to the type of fare purchased and a 25% cancellation fee may apply.
