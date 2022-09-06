Airovation Technologies and ASUS Sign MOU to Expand Air Purification Solutions in Taiwan and Greater China

Taiwanese conglomerate looks to utilize the technology behind Airovation's patented air purification solutions to reform the development of its hardware and consumer electronics.

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airovation Technologies, a cutting-edge climate tech company based in Israel, and ASUSTek Computer Inc., the Taiwan-based world leader in computer hardware and consumer electronics' applications and markets, this week signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the megacorporation to explore utilizing Airovation's air purification technology in the development, manufacturing and sale of products and solutions in Taiwan and Greater China.

Marat Maayan, Founder & CEO at Airovation Technologies and Joe Hsieh, COO and Senior Corporate Vice President at ASUS sign an MOU to expand air purification solutions in Taiwan and Greater China.

Airovation's air purification technology prevents the negative impacts of CO2 on the environment, while simultaneously improving people's productivity and wellbeing. The company's patented solutions include its "Air-O" device, which treats CO2, VOCs, airborne viruses and bacteria, deploying unique sensing ability and cloud processing to customize the personal indoor environment and ensure wellbeing and productivity; and "Airosphera" device, which uses multi-sensors to measure and reflect environmental conditions for infants as well as their own bodily conditions, and treats the air to improve infants' wellbeing indoors and outdoors.

Developed over a decade of research at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the company's core innovation is the in-situ generation of Superoxide Radical, the most powerful oxidizer in nature. The patented technology is capable of purifying indoor air spaces by oxidizing dangerous microbiological threats such as viruses and bacteria, while converting harmful gasses into clean air.

Clinical trials have shown that CO2 accumulation while sleeping causes decreased cognitive performance the next day. Utilized in tandem, Air-O and Airosphera aim to create a customizable personal indoor environment that ensures wellbeing and productivity.

In the newly signed MOU, the two companies agree to cooperate on further developing Air-O and Airosphera, as well as ASUS' planned products and solutions. Furthermore, the Taiwanese conglomerate will look to utilize its digital expertise to explore data-driven solutions which support and enhance the purifying performance of the companies' joint products. The agreement was signed by Marat Maayan, Founder & CEO at Airovation Technologies and Joe Hsieh, COO and Senior Corporate Vice President at ASUS, in the presence of Abby Ya-Ping Lee, Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Tel Aviv and Roni Shafran, CEO of IP2 Israel.

"This landmark partnership empowers Airovation Technologies to take tremendous steps toward our goal of igniting a cleantech revolution — a movement that stands poised to benefit the environment, productivity and wellbeing of countless individuals not only in Taiwan and Greater China, but across the globe," said Marat Maayan, Founder & CEO at Airovation Technologies. "We are gratified to be working alongside industry leaders such as ASUS as we continue to commercialize our technology and further the indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions market."

In addition to developing air purification productions and solutions, Airovation utilizes its Superoxide Radical technology to pursue breakthroughs in the carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) industry — specifically by using its patented chemical invention to transform carbon dioxide emissions into valuable minerals and products that can be used in the food, feed, glass and fertilizer industries.

Airovation completed a $16 million funding round to transform the air purification industry utilizing its groundbreaking technology, bringing its total raised funds to $19 million. This latest round of investments, which was largely secured in Q4 2021, was led by Dreamstone Partners and also included the Yozma Group Korea as well as the Unid Global Corporation.

