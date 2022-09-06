Historic Harpeth True Value Acquired By Rick English and Mike Outlaw

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rick English, a longtime resident of Franklin, Tennessee, has partnered with Mike Outlaw of South Florida based TriOut Advisory Group to acquire a 4-acre parcel located at 203 Downs Blvd which currently holds a 23,700 SF True Value showroom and warehouse.

Rick English, owner of Rick English & Associates, Inc. a development and real estate firm based in Tennessee, along with partner Mike Outlaw of TriOut Advisory Group have acquired 203 Downs Blvd. - a parcel sitting on the intersection of Downs Blvd. and Columbia Ave. Sitting in the heart of Franklin, the parcel serves as Store Building land and currently houses a 23,000 SF True Value. A Franklin resident since 1997, Rick English has invested in properties in Tennessee, developing and owning various real estate from commercial to residential over a career of 20 years. They acquired the property with no intention of replacing the current tenant, as they have strong ties to the community and appreciates its rich history and tradition.

The True Value occupying the lot is a staple of the neighborhood, and with the influx of non-native residents moving into Franklin, TriOut and Rick English are set on preserving the landmark store. This Harpeth True Value Hardware is locally owned and has been for years, stating "we're here to serve our community… whether you're a pro or taking on a DIY home improvement project for the first time, we're right here in your neighborhood." This piece of the Franklin community is here to stay, the real estate is simply under new, locally advised ownership.

TriOut takes great pride in immersing itself within the Franklin community, as this acquisition will make for the sixth property owned in Tennessee and the fourth property in the Franklin/Nashville area- along with Westhaven Towncenter, 300 Shingle Way and South Plaza. With boots-on-the-ground property managers and close relationships to vendors and tenants, it has successfully brought sprawling businesses and enhanced the properties in these areas.

TriOut and Rick English are ecstatic to own this property and allow the landmark True Value to better serve the community of Franklin! TriOut Principal Mike Outlaw stated, "We are excited that we get to further the opportunity to entrench ourselves in the wonderful community of Franklin." The new ownership group has closed on the property in late May of 2022.

