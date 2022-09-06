Sandra R. Rogers Appointed to Northwestern Mutual Board of Trustees

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial security company, announced today that Sandra R. Rogers has been appointed to serve on its Board of Trustees. Rogers is a seasoned executive with more than 35 years of experience in global supply chain and customer service leadership in the automotive, aerospace, and medical device industries.

"Sandra's expertise in the supply chain and customer service areas will bring an important perspective to Northwestern Mutual," said Northwestern Mutual Chairman, President and CEO John E. Schlifske. "We look forward to Sandra's meaningful contributions as Northwestern Mutual continues to enhance the seamless experience for policyowners with insurance and wealth management products."

Rogers most recently served as vice president, supply chain at Hillrom, a leading medical technology company (now part of Baxter International), where she led a global supply chain organization responsible for production planning, distribution, and logistics. Rogers currently serves on the board of directors of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc., a publicly-traded performance materials and logistics leader. Prior to joining Hillrom in 2016, she held executive roles at NetJets, Inc., Honeywell Aerospace, and General Motors Corporation.

Rogers holds a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Purdue University, a master's degree in manufacturing management from Kettering University and completed the W.P. Carey Services Leadership Certificate program at Arizona State University.

In 2019, Rogers was recognized in Savoy Magazine's publication of Most Influential Women in Corporate America.

Rogers is committed to diversity and inclusion and community involvement. While at Hillrom, she served as a member of the company's Diversity & Inclusion Council and the executive sponsor for the African American employee resource group, and she currently serves on the iMentor Chicago Area Board and the New Community Outreach Board of Chicago.

Her appointment became effective September 1.

About Northwestern Mutual

