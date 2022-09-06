Vantagepoint A.I. Achieves Placement on Inc. 5000 List For Third Consecutive Year

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint AI has been recognized by Inc. Magazine in their Inc. 5000 list. This is the third year in a row Vantagepoint A.I. has made the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies.

Small businesses are integral to the nation's economy, generating over 40% of the United States economic activity. There are many shapes and sizes that fall under the 'small business' definition, but a common thread is operating with a customer centric focus.

Vantagepoint A.I. was the first company to bring independent traders the power of artificial intelligence to their home computers in 1979. The company's next-gen, patented software provides traders predictive forecasts on market movements 1 -3 days in advance, and their groundbreaking tools achieve up to 87.4% proven accuracy. Vantagepoint A.I. has been a stable part of the Tampa Bay business community for over 40 years.

"Despite the market volatility that comes with rising interest rates and inflation, we were able to grow our business and product," says Lane Mendelsohn, President of VantagePoint A.I., "a day never goes by without celebrating the small wins that add up to big growth in such interesting times!"

Over the last year, Vantagepoint A.I. has expanded its team to meet customer needs in keeping with the company's long-standing reputation for superior customer care. The company also expanded its training for traders and released a cadre of new tools to ensure their success.

"We are constantly improving our company and our product to make traders' lives easier and responding to their needs," notes Mendelsohn, "By my measure, that can only mean continued success!"

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint's artificial intelligence-based software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Options, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Family-owned, Vantagepoint is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center. To participate in a one-on-one demonstration of VantagePoint A.I.: www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

