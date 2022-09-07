Markem-Imaje Unveils eTouch-S Intelligent Print and Apply Labeling Solution

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, today announced the launch of the eTouch-S intelligent print and apply labeling system, further enhancing its global portfolio of end-to-end supply chain solutions.

With a proprietary design and patented technology, the eTouch-S applicator is the latest addition to Markem-Imaje's 2200 series. The eTouch-S was developed in response to customer demand for products with a reduced environmental impact. The eTouch-S removes the need for plant air without impacting supply chain traceability or increasing the risk of retailer fines for returned cases.

Capable of production speeds of over 150 packs per minute, the eTouch-S utilizes Markem-Imaje's market-leading innovation to combine outstanding performance with the highest levels of operational safety. The eTouch-S offers fully unhindered operation across numerous applications, and is compliant with EN415-10 safety standards.

"The eTouch-S is a truly intelligent, high-performance print and apply system," said Mike Kirk, Print and Apply Product Marketing Manager at Markem-Imaje.

"It's a game-changer for customers looking for a solution that is exceptionally safe, lightning fast, hugely durable and simple to operate, all while reducing downtime. The eTouch-S applicator is ideal for any business looking to be fully compliant with labeling standards while eliminating the need to regulate production throughput, require changes to existing production methods or for expensive additional pack control."

The innovative eTouch-S has built-in artificial intelligence to ensure that labels are applied to an exacting standard on every pack, at the highest production speeds. The applicator's unique SoftTouch technology offers full movement control and application monitoring, alongside pack sensing which allows application without unnecessary force and the ability to automatically detect variation in pack position. An optional Advanced Trigger Sensor (ATS) provides the ability to label on packs with infinitely variable distances and speeds with constant label placement and without the requirement for operational intervention or complex line integration.

Markem-Imaje has developed a new hybrid driver which provides the eTouch-S with a combination of high-speed motion accuracy and inbuilt hardware safety to remove the need for additional safety measures even at high speed.

Designed with reliability in mind, the eTouch-S drastically reduces maintenance requirements due to its minimal moving parts. Efficient design allows for lower print speeds at higher throughput regardless of the data complexity or content, reducing machine burden and decreasing wear and total cost of ownership.

The eTouch-S includes all the enhanced features of the Markem-Imaje's 2200 Series, making the overall solution extremely easy to use, efficient and reliable. All models in the 2200 Series offer an intuitive user interface and a simple media path, allowing operators to replenish labels and ribbon rolls in less than 40 seconds. The in-built auto-change/tandem functionality means that should a 2200 Series go off-line, a second labeler will immediately take over the task to eliminate downtime associated with media changes.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

