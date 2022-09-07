Mercury Released from Dental Amalgam Fillings in Response to Different Physical Stressors

CHAMPIONSGATE, Fla., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT) is raising awareness of a systematic review indicating a wide variety of common activity significantly accelerates the release of mercury from amalgam dental fillings. Over 120 million Americans have amalgam dental fillings, which are approximately 50% elemental mercury.

The results of the study, "How Do Different Physical Stressors' Affect the Mercury Release from Dental Amalgam Fillings and Microleakage? A Systematic Review" found that exposure to static magnetic fields (SMF) such as those generated by MRI, electromagnetic fields (EMF) such as those produced by wi-fi and mobile phones; ionizing electromagnetic radiations such as X-rays and non- Ionizing electromagnetic radiation such as lasers and light cure devices can all significantly increase the release of mercury from amalgam restorations and/or cause microleakage.

The study authors conclude that "specific groups such as children, fertile women, elderly and hypersensitive individuals may be at risk". These concerns mirror the Food and Drug Administrations 2020 amalgam warnings to avoid dental amalgam in these high-risk populations.

Previous studies have found that even one amalgam dental filling can exceed the minimum risk level for mercury. The mercury from dental amalgam fillings has been associated with a wide variety of adverse health effects, especially demyelination as outlined in the IAOMT's position paper on the risks of mercury amalgam dental fillings .

"Considering the mountain of scientific evidence showing harm by the mercury released from amalgam dental fillings, it's therefore important for patients with dental amalgam fillings to either avoid future mercury fillings or have them safely removed by an IAOMT dentist certified in the Safe Mercury Amalgam Removal Technique (SMART)." Explains David Edwards, DMD, President of the IAOMT, who goes on to say, "These findings have huge implications for both patient safety and public health."

The IAOMT is committed to ensuring that dental care practices remain safe by researching potential risks associated with dental treatments, as there are substantial risks from mercury fillings, fluoride, root canal treatments and jawbone osteonecrosis.

The IAOMT is a non-profit organization dedicated to biological dentistry and its mission of protecting public health and the environment since it was founded in 1984.

