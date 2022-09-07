U. S. Consumers Continue to Embrace a Mix of Online and In-Store Grocery Shopping Habits, New Acosta Report Shows

Unveiled ahead of Groceryshop '22, consumer study underscores the importance of brand and retailer focus on the omnichannel shopper experience

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta, a global integrated sales and marketing services leader, today previewed results of its Online Grocery Landscape Report, a new shopper insights study on the attitudes and preferences surrounding online grocery shopping habits. Conducted this summer through Acosta's proprietary Shopper Community, the research found that nearly 60% of those buying online groceries started in the past two years, and nearly one in five online grocery shoppers intend to do more of their shopping online in the next year.

The new study shows that consumer grocery shopping behavior continues to evolve alongside the ongoing acceleration of digital commerce and innovation in traditional retail. Acosta will share its findings at Groceryshop on Sept. 19-22 in Las Vegas.

"More than half of American households are buying groceries online at least occasionally, compelling the need for retailers to provide more personalized and enhanced experiences around value, convenience, and food discovery in order to increase their share of omnichannel shoppers," said John Carroll, Chief Growth Officer at Acosta. "Since most online grocery consumers shop the same retailers online and in-store, the brands and retailers that offer strong online and in-store shopping solutions are best positioned to win by nurturing even deeper consumer loyalty. And as wallets tighten due to inflation and shoppers do more pre-shop planning online, an omnichannel focus becomes even more critical."

Online Grocery Landscape Report Key Findings

Insights from Acosta's proprietary Shopper Community illustrate the new normal in the online grocery space along with evolving expectations and opportunities in the omnichannel marketplace.

The New Normal

Consistent with levels observed in fall 2021, half of U.S. shoppers are at least occasionally purchasing grocery items online.

More than half (57%) of online grocery shoppers say they stick with the retailers they shop in-store, thus providing omnichannel-focused retailers with a big advantage in building loyalty with consumers.

A significant majority of online pickup shoppers (7 in 10) go into the store when picking up an order, mainly to grab a forgotten item or to pick out something personally. This shopping behavior presents an opportunity to re-engage the shopper in store.

Evolving Expectations

Top online grocery retailers are getting high marks for shopper satisfaction, but shoppers still desire better ease of finding deals, product availability, and reasonable delivery/pickup fees.

Consumers are still experimenting and determining their preferred delivery fulfillment options, with only 57% using a single mode. Millennials are utilizing at-home delivery at nearly twice the rate of Baby Boomers.

Nearly one-third of online grocery shoppers use subscriptions, with pet needs and coffee/tea at the top of the list.

Shaping the Future

While 46% of shoppers utilize retailer websites to place orders, there is slow adoption to retailer apps with more than a quarter of respondents declaring that they currently do not use retailer apps.

Digital coupons are embraced by 80% of online shoppers, with younger shoppers more likely to look for them while they shop.

The balance between online and brick and mortar continues to evolve, with more online grocery shoppers preferring the in-store experience for discount opportunities and new product discovery.

Acosta conducted the research in June of 2022 through its proprietary Shopper Community with input from more than 750 U.S. online grocery shoppers across a range of age groups, behaviors, and preferences. A summary of the report's key findings is available on Acosta's website. An infographic detailing the report findings can be accessed here.

Acosta @ Groceryshop 2022

Groceryshop 2022 in Las Vegas is focused on the rise of eCommerce and the changing consumer behavior reshaping the industry. With a firm grasp on the consumer mindset from a CPG and retailer perspective, Acosta is a leading provider of market insight on omnichannel and digital commerce solutions.

The Acosta leadership team will be onsite at Groceryshop, Booth 247 in Mandalay Bay, to provide further details about the Online Grocery Landscape Report and the company's comprehensive omnichannel solutions and technologies that enable clients to succeed in the grocery space. Acosta's digital commerce solutions include e-commerce insights and analytics, e-account management and retailer.com strategy, demand generation and retail media, full-service Amazon growth, digital shelf monitoring and optimization, and content syndication and management services.

Acosta will be joined by 345, a cloud-based platform changing how retailers and brands manage their businesses, and OeP, an Acosta-owned company with an end-to-end suite of solutions for brands to maximize their business on Amazon. Attendees are invited to book time with Acosta at Groceryshop at this link.

About Acosta

Acosta's suite of progressive, commerce-centric solutions enables today's biggest brands, retailers, and foodservice providers to win in the modern marketplace. Since 1927, Acosta has developed trusted relationships and unmatched scale. In a complex and fast-evolving omnichannel world, Acosta's network of companies allows us to connect with shoppers wherever they are. Through data-backed growth strategies and exceptional customer experiences, we are connecting tomorrow's commerce today. https://www.acosta.com/

About 345

345's fully integrated platform is changing how retailers and brands manage their business and plan for the future with the smart integration of store planning, merchandising, sales, and marketing. https://www.345.global

About OeP, an Acosta Company

With 20+ years of collective experience, OeP helps brands capitalize on Amazon's growth, using data-driven strategies executed by experts, enabled by technology, and aligned with Amazon's dynamic platform and KPIs. http://www.oepcompany.com

