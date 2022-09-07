Vibenomics Introduces New SVP of Ad Sales

Audio Out-of-Home leader expands executive team, fueling significant growth

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibenomics , the nation's premier retail audio advertising provider, has welcomed Sarah Jacobs as its new Senior Vice President of Ad Sales. Jacobs will lead the Ad Sales team in identifying and delivering new revenue opportunities for Vibenomics, positioning the company for continued growth.

Vibenomics Expands Sales Team to Capitalize on Retail Media Boom (PRNewsfoto/Vibenomics) (PRNewswire)

"Vibenomics has expanded its offerings of in-store audio advertising over the past few months at an astounding rate," says Brent Oakley, CEO and Co-Founder of Vibenomics. "One of our priorities after our most recent funding round was to make strategic hires that allow us to continue offering excellent advertising services to our clients. Between Vibenomics' role in the launch of the In-Store Marketplace and the general growth the company is experiencing, I believe her skill set pairs perfectly with the job at hand – elevating the advertising experience for Vibenomics customers."

Over the past year, Vibenomics has announced its successful $12.3 M Series B funding round , backed by Panoramic Ventures, and its role in the launch of the In-Store Marketplace, along with other retail media providers and experts.

Amid this rapid growth, Jacobs will provide expertise and leadership by introducing innovative business strategies to drive new processes and business models designed to increase profits and create a culture of success and retention. She brings a wealth of sales experience across multiple markets, including TV and grocery.

"I am thrilled to join the Vibenomics team during such a pivotal time for the company," says Jacobs. "As a leader, I seek to analyze business practices and implement strategies for continued growth. I look forward to bringing fresh perspectives and strategic recommendations to the Vibenomics team."

In her new role, Jacobs will collaborate with Oakley and the executive team to develop, communicate, execute, evaluate and advance revenue generation and growth strategies. She will own responsibility for the performance, design and alignment of revenue-generating activities across the organization – including growing revenue from the client base, creating a sustainable plan for future business development and delivering accurate revenue projections.

Vibenomics has nearly 45 employees, with 80% based out of Indianapolis and 20% working remotely. The company expects to continue to increase its sales and marketing departments throughout the end of 2022.

About Vibenomics:

Vibenomics, Inc . is a location-based Audio Out-of-Home™ advertising and experience company that powers audio channels for retailers, giving brands the ability to talk to shoppers directly at the point of sale. With its powerful cloud-based technology, licensed background music library, data integration capabilities, full-service team of audio experience experts, and network of on-demand professional voice talent, the company provides the right revenue-enhancing vibe for over 150 advertisers in more than 6,000 locations across 49 states, reaching over 210 million people.

Delivered through flexible plug-and-play, proprietary, IoT-enabled media players, Vibenomics dynamically broadcasts hyper-targeted, on-demand audio advertisements and curated playlists within any combination of locations across its swiftly growing national footprint, unlocking a powerful new shopper marketing channel for reaching consumers during the critical final footsteps along the path to purchase. Through a first-of-its-kind partner program, retailers can receive a portion of revenue for all advertisements sold by Vibenomics that play within their locations, giving them the ability to monetize their private airwaves and transform a legacy expense into a new profit center. To learn more about Vibenomics, visit https://www.vibenomics.com .

