Cue Health Appoints David Tsay, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue Health Inc. ("Cue") (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, today announced that it has appointed David Tsay, MD, PhD, as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Tsay comes to Cue with more than 20 years of experience in clinical medicine, research, and health technology. Most recently, Dr. Tsay served at Apple, where he led an Apple Health clinical team in developing new Health products, including FDA-cleared products in cardiovascular health.

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tsay will help define future Cue diagnostic products and services. Dr. Tsay will also lead engagement across a wide range of healthcare stakeholders, driving communication, collaboration, and ecosystem alignment in support of Cue's healthcare initiatives.

Prior to Apple, Dr. Tsay served as Associate Chief Transformation Officer at New York-Presbyterian (NYP), one of the nation's most comprehensive academic healthcare delivery systems. He led digital transformation initiatives for NYP, including overseeing enterprise teams for data science, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, automation, and digital web/mobile technologies. During his tenure at NYP, Dr. Tsay also served as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center. He was previously a founding team member for NYP OnDemand, a comprehensive suite of digital health services.

"We are delighted to have Dr. Tsay join us as our Chief Medical Officer. We believe Dr. Tsay will play a key role in shaping the advanced healthcare technologies we are creating at Cue, where diagnostics and software-supported health journeys can lead to better clinical outcomes across a variety of disease categories," said Ayub Khattak, Chairman and CEO of Cue Health. "Dr. Tsay has the clinical experience, proven leadership ability, and key relationships to make a meaningful and lasting impact at Cue as well as in the lives of the patients and providers we serve."

"I look forward to working alongside Cue's executive leadership team as the company's products evolve into a more comprehensive platform that empowers stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem with faster and more accurate diagnostic information," added Dr. Tsay. "The democratization of diagnostic testing can not only transform care paradigms but also ultimately help improve health outcomes."

Dr. Tsay received his BA in Computer Science and Physics from Columbia University College, and subsequently his MD and PhD degrees from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He is board certified in internal medicine and cardiology and holds active medical licenses in both California and New York.

About Cue Health

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that makes it easy for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and PSAR authorization from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com.

