Invisible Fence® Brand Expands Direct Service in Indiana

Parent Company, Radio Systems Corporation®, acquires Invisible Fence of Anderson/Muncie and Invisible Fence of Fort Wayne, both authorized independent dealerships, in an expansion effort to support more pet owners.

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisible Fence® Brand, a pioneer in the pet containment industry, announce they are expanding their service area in Indiana, effective September 8th, 2022.

Invisible Fence of Anderson/Muncie and Invisible Fence of Fort Wayne has been authorized, full-service dealerships of genuine Invisible Fence products and services since 1995 and serve over 14,690 pet owners combined. The dealerships will continue to serve customers in the east-central and northeast Indiana areas.

"Our mission is to keep dogs and cats safe at home, and the Anderson/Muncie as well as the Fort Wayne team is passionate about working hard to ensure pet safety. We're excited to join forces with them and change the way people live with their pets," said Ed Hoyt, Vice President and General Manager of Invisible Fence.

Acquiring Invisible Fence of Anderson/Muncie and Invisible Fence of Fort Wayne is Radio System Corporation's 29th acquisition in the past two years. The company recently acquired Invisible Fence of Central Florida and Invisible Fence of Northeast New York now having a footprint that covers over 240 communities across the U.S. and Canada. These acquisitions continue to show that Invisible Fence Brand is the leader in the pet containment industry.

"We're eager to expand our direct services in east-central and northeast Indiana. We'll be able to extend our customer service hours and offer new and innovative solutions while providing the same high-level attention to the customers of Anderson/Muncie and Fort Wayne have come to expect," said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers the premier dog fence on the market including professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training, and exclusive Boundary Plus® Technology. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists, and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs.

Invisible Fence of Anderson/Muncie and Invisible Fence of Fort Wayne will continue to champion pet welfare in the local community through local animal shelter donations, adoption events, and the Project Breathe™ Program.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647 or visit InvisibleFence.com, and follow Invisible Fence of Muncie/Fort Wayne on Facebook.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it its mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance, and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 32,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook.

Contact: Rana Heidari

Email: rheidari@invisiblefence.net

Phone: (615) 339-8455

Invisible Fence® Brand (PRNewsfoto/Invisible Fence) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Invisible Fence® Brand