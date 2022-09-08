PenFed Foundation Donates $200,000 to Serve Our Willing Warriors to Support Wounded Service Members and their Families

Donation Represents Continuation of PenFed's Support of Serve Our Willing Warriors

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, furthered its commitment to wounded warriors and their families with a $200,000 grant to support Serve Our Willing Warriors (SOWW), a charitable organization providing cost-free retreat stays and programs that positively impact wounded, ill, and injured service members, disabled veterans and their families. The grant will be used to begin construction on a 6-bedroom, 2,000-square-foot multi-purpose space.

Entrance to Serve Our Willing Warriors’ Warrior Retreat (PRNewswire)

In addition to providing respite for wounded warriors and families, the PenFed Grand Lodge will impact warrior groups by delivering programs for post-traumatic stress counseling, job training, entrepreneurial training, and education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

"We are proud to continue our support of Serve Our Willing Warriors as they provide a home away from home for wounded and ill warriors and their families," said James Schenck, president/CEO of PenFed Credit Union and CEO of PenFed Foundation. "The fight does not end on the battlefield for our wounded warriors. The PenFed Grand Lodge will host hundreds of warriors and their families so they can renew their spirits and gain access to critically needed group programs."

In addition to PenFed Foundation's support for the PenFed Grand Lodge, PenFed Credit Union donated $300,000 to SOWW in 2021 to begin raising matching funds to make the lodge a reality. Groundbreaking is scheduled for December 2022.

In 2018, the PenFed Foundation donated $300,000 to SOWW to build the PenFed Foundation Home at Warrior Retreat. The 5-bedroom PenFed Foundation Home doubled the capacity at Warrior Retreat, enabling SOWW to provide respite after long hospital stays for 300 wounded warriors and their families per year.

During their visits to the PenFed Foundation Home, recovering warriors are able to participate in nearly 50 activities to heal their minds and bodies including massage therapy, canine support services, fishing, hiking, horseback riding, helicopter tours, and five-star meals prepared by the Visiting Chef Program (VCP). The VCP consists of local chefs and military chef teams from around the region, including the Presidential Food Service Team. The PenFed Foundation Home saves lives and relationships by giving hope to warriors and families. To learn more about the activities at PenFed Foundation Home, please click here to see a series of videos produced by PenFed Digital.

"Willing Warriors has long valued its partnership with PenFed Credit Union and the PenFed Foundation. This additional donation of $200,000 further demonstrates their commitment to our service mission", states Shirley Dominick, president and co-founder of Serve Our Willing Warriors. "Together, we are bringing life-changing stays and impactful programs to our military heroes".

Those who are interested in learning more to support wounded warriors and their families are encouraged to visit https://www.willingwarriors.org/.

The PenFed Foundation was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $40 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families and caregivers. Those interested in supporting the PenFed Foundation's mission to help the military community and their support network are encouraged to visit penfedfoundation.org.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering military service members, veterans and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity. It provides service members, veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, homeownership, veteran entrepreneurship and short-term assistance. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, demonstrating its strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. Equal Housing Opportunity. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

PenFed Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/PenFed Foundation) (PRNewswire)

