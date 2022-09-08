SPOT APPOINTS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT FOR HUMAN RESOURCES

Denny Darrow to join team as company continues to expand exponentially

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot, one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in North America, is pleased to announce the appointment of Denny Darrow as the company's new Senior Vice President for Human Resources.

In this role, Darrow will oversee the development and execution of the company's people strategy, including the expansion of its diverse workforce, compensation and benefits, recruiting, training and development and employee relations. Based out of Spot's national headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana, Darrow will work in close coordination with senior leadership ensuring policies and initiatives are aligned within all of the company's locations across the country.

"We are thrilled to welcome Denny to the Spot team," said Andrew Elsener, Co-Founder of Spot. "Our people are our greatest asset and this newly formed role underscores our commitment to our teammates across the organization. Denny will build upon our strong service orientation to our team and policies that support a positive company experience. He will also elevate our talent management and recruiting efforts as we continue to grow exponentially. We look forward to his leadership and passion for developing equitable workplaces that encourage innovation and excellence."

"I am extremely excited to join Spot at this stage in its incredible history," said Darrow. "Spot's values and people-first culture truly inspire me. I look forward to collaborating with leadership to capitalize on the company's momentum and amplifying the groundwork that has been laid."

With more than 24 years of leadership experience in the human resources field, Darrow has led the human resources function in private, public and government sector businesses. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President for Human Resources for STG Logistics, a multi-national provider of 3PL, transportation and warehouse distribution services in the U.S. and Mexico, including overseeing the human resources aspects of a large multinational acquisition that resulted in the addition of more than 700 employees across 30 locations.

In prior roles, Darrow has served as the Vice President for Human Resources at Celadon Group and Purdue University. He also led the State of Indiana's performance culture renaissance and healthcare strategy for four years as Chief of Staff and Director at the State Personnel Department, appointed by Governors Mitch Daniels and Mike Pence.

In the community, Darrow has served as an advisor on numerous boards and non-profits, also serving as past Chairman of the Employer's Forum of Indiana; a coalition of employers, healthcare providers, hospitals and insurers.

Darrow holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Purdue University, and has spoken to national audiences through the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the National Governor's Association (NGA), the State and Local Government Benefit Association (SALGBA) and the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM) on the topics of health and well-being, healthcare transparency and effective human resources leadership.

About Spot

As one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in North America, Spot is built on relationships, combining 24/7 support with a proven, passionate, and dedicated team of logistics professionals. Spot provides custom, tailored logistics solutions for shipping challenges through relentless effort, industry knowledge , and advanced technologies. Established in 2009 with the vision that there is a better way to move freight, Spot has more than 500 employees across its U.S. locations in Indianapolis, Charlotte, Tempe and Tampa. For more information, visit Spot's website at spotinc.com and follow Spot on social media: Facebook (Spot), Twitter (SpotFreight), LinkedIn (Spot Freight), Instagram (spotfreight), and TikTok (spotfreight).

