Storz & Bickel Debuts "with Love, for Peace" Limited-Edition VOLCANO CLASSIC

TUTTLINGEN, Germany, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - STORZ & BICKEL GmbH ("STORZ & BICKEL"), a world-leading manufacturer of high-end and medically certified cannabis vaporizers and subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), today unveiled a limited-edition version of its flagship VOLCANO CLASSIC device: the PEACE VOLCANO. Constructed with the same high-quality design and technology as the original VOLCANO CLASSIC, the PEACE VOLCANO features a limited-edition cosmetic alteration with a new, fresh white exterior, symbolizing harmony and peace, and an elegant engraving that echoes the motto of a new brand campaign, "with Love, for Peace."

Only 1,000 units of the PEACE VOLCANO are being made, with each device engraved with number 1 to 1,000. As a part of the "with Love, for Peace" campaign, STORZ & BICKEL is donating 100€ per unit produced, a total of 100,000€, to charity organizations. The recipients will be different charities whose work focuses on humanitarian aid in Ukraine and support of women, children and the ones most affected by the war. More information on the charity organizations can be found at www.storz-bickel.com.

"The VOLCANO CLASSIC is an industry icon beloved by consumers, and with the debut of the PEACE VOLCANO, we hope to raise awareness for values around solidarity, respect and love during a time it feels more important than ever," said Jürgen Bickel, Founder and Managing Director, STORZ & BICKEL. "The limited-edition PEACE VOLCANO is the symbol of our "with Love for Peace" campaign, and we hope it will serve as a source of mindfulness, tranquility, peace, and love as we work together to end injustices and discrimination in all their forms against vulnerable groups."

The PEACE VOLCANO is now available for purchase while supplies last and is offered at the regular VOLCANO CLASSIC price of $479 USD.

For more information about STORZ & BICKEL and the "with Love, for Peace" campaign, please visit www.storz-bickel.com.

Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, Canopy Growth offers product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Canopy Growth's global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through Canopy Growth's award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, Canopy Growth reaches its adult-use consumers and has built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional hemp derived CBD products to the United States through its First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands.

