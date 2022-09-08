Xeal Selected by UBS Asset Management for EV Charging Solutions

Hundreds of charging stations are planned to roll out in apartment communities across the nation

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xeal, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and smarter technology for the multifamily industry, today announced it was selected by UBS Asset Management's Real Estate & Private Markets business to install EV charging stations in select investment trust properties across the United States.

"We look forward to working with Xeal and continuing to supply tenants in our communities with EV charging solutions," said Vasilios Diakogeorgiou, Head of Strategic Initiatives for UBS Asset Management. "We are committed to providing smart, sustainable EV charging that meets demand today and accounts for the incredible growth in the future."

Xeal will install hundreds of chargers at UBS investment trust properties throughout the US. UBS Asset Management has also made a strategic selection of properties that are slated for future-proofing by ensuring an adequate quantity of Xeal chargers to welcome the oncoming wave of EV adoption.

"We're excited to work with UBS and for the opportunity to provide their residents with Xeal's EV charging technology and self-reliant communication architecture, which is the most secure and dependable choice for their communities," said Zander Isaacson, Co-Founder and CEO at Xeal. "This national rollout enables UBS to offer adequate EV charging access for residents and visitors, as well as display exceptional leadership and forethought for the multifamily industry."

Xeal's charging platform relies on its patent-pending Apollo protocol, which uses encrypted tokens and distributed ledger technology for connectivity, eliminating the need for costly IT/network infrastructure and upgrades entirely, reducing capex and maximizing ROI.

The simple, user-friendly platform ensures residents can operate the charging stations through token-based connectivity that does not rely on notoriously unreliable WiFi or cellular. Xeal's holistic power optimization technology also empowers owner/operators the ability to install up to 3x as many charging stations without electrical upgrades.

About Xeal

Xeal is a hyper-growth, venture-backed technology startup headquartered in New York City. Xeal offers multifamily and commercial real estate owners and operators the ability to seamlessly install smart EV charging in their communities with little to no infrastructure upgrades. Clients manage these smart EV charging stations remotely through Xeal's dashboard, providing real-time data on charging sessions, energy management, utilization, and revenue share. Xeal's driver app employs a token-based technology for EV drivers to gain reliable access to charging stations without relying on cellular or garage IT infrastructure. Through Apollo, a groundbreaking decentralized communication protocol, building owners can remotely control and monitor smart charging stations through a bi-directional management channel between user smartphones and EV chargers to establish a more secure, reliable, and cost-effective way to stay connected. Xeal delivers an entirely self-sufficient smart charging experience for drivers, enabling 100% uptime, 50x faster processing speed, and a frictionless user experience. Experience Xeal's recent deployments here or visit www.xealenergy.com for more information.

About UBS Asset Management

UBS Asset Management is a large-scale asset manager with a presence in 23 markets. It offers investment capabilities and investment styles across all major traditional and alternative asset classes to institutions, wholesale intermediaries and wealth management clients around the world. It is a leading fund house in Europe, the largest mutual fund manager in Switzerland, the second largest hedge funds manager and one of the largest real assets investment managers in the world. www.ubs.com/realestate

