Ahmad Shah Massoud Day Declared Again in The United States

Two days before 9/11, The National Hero of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Massoud was assassinated by Al-Qaeda operatives sent by Osama Bin Laden.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diegans, yet again in their yearly tradition, honored the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, dubbed the "Afghan Who Won the Cold War" by the Wall Street Journal. San Diego County Supervisor & 2-term former Senator Joel Anderson, of the San Diego Board of Supervisors, declared Ahmad Shah Massoud Day, in San Diego. San Diego County is home to the highest concentration of Afghan Diaspora, and refugees within Southern California. The Massoud Foundation USA serves in Afghanistan and the United States.

Joel Anderson, Supervisor for District 2, stated, "I am honored to present The Massoud Foundation USA with a proclamation declaring September 9th "Ahmad Shah Massoud Day" in San Diego County. Ahmad Shah Massoud fought for and embodied ideals San Diegan's hold dear such as freedom, dignity, and honor. He will always be remembered for his extensive efforts to protect and defend the people of Afghanistan."

Chief Executive Officer, of The Massoud Foundation USA , Yusuf Dawood Nazar (Yusife Nazir), stated "I thank the American people, and specifically the people of San Diego for institutionalizing this holiday, and being the first place outside of Afghanistan to celebrate yearly. This proclamation was timely. The People of Afghanistan are continuing the legacy of Commander Massoud by fighting for their freedom and inalienable rights. Commander Massoud defeated the Soviet Union and communist regime in Kabul, and for years deterred and contained international terrorism on his own. When people started listening to his warnings, it was too late and he was assassinated by Al-Qaeda. The vision of Commander Massoud for a peaceful Afghanistan was a democratic government and political system where Afghanistan's people regardless of ethnicity, religion, and gender enjoy equal rights and coexist peacefully with themselves and the international community.

This is the second time that such as a proclamation has occurred in San Diego, 2 years ago Ahmad Shah Massoud Day was announced in San Diego, by the cities Council.

