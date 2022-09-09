David Garpenstahl Named Executive Director of the Play2Learn Foundation to Drive Web3 Education for Gamers

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Play2Learn Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides gamers and entrepreneurs with the educational resources to navigate the Web3 metaverse through financial inclusion and technological literacy, announced today the appointment of David Garpenstahl as its Executive Director.

As Executive Director, Garpenstahl will implement the Play2Learn Foundation's key initiatives focused on:

Investing in education to break the poverty cycle through fostering an understanding of financial and technological literacy for future generations through gaming platforms and connecting young people with real-world professionals to serve as mentors. Further supporting the Foundation's focus on forest conservation and sustainability to offset carbon emissions and protect biodiversity. Spearheading the installment and continued development of the partnerships necessary to ensure that the digital transformation happening in the world today is accessible to all.

"Gaming has been a driving force of technology," Garpenstahl said. "With the Play2Learn Foundation, we can help give youth the skills and knowledge to lead more successful lives by applying gaming mechanisms and esports into education about financial and technological literacy, as well as sustainability while fostering healthy mindsets."

With more than 20 years of experience founding and leading organizations in the gaming, event and music industries, Garpenstahl has been a pioneer for the esports industry. He has taken part in establishing international companies like DreamHack, the world's largest digital festival, ESN Social Software and Europe's largest gaming center, Inferno Online. Most recently he has acted as an advisor to global projects like Campus Party, SITEX and GamerToken continuing to focus on the intersection of gaming, esports and the future of Web3.

Since 2020, Community Gaming — the premier all-in-one global earnings platform and competitive organizer — has donated over $250,000 to the Play2Learn Foundation. Through the ongoing partnership, the Gamer Grant Program makes resources available to existing tournament organizers, regardless of size, to help support and promote an inclusive and educational gaming experience.

"We've seen how impactful reaching out and supporting grassroots organizers and gamers can be, and I know that David will help the Play2Learn Foundation bring inclusion and technological literacy to young gamers around the globe," said Chis Gonsalves, CEO of Community Gaming. "We're excited to support the on-going and future efforts of both David and the Foundation."

About Play2Learn Foundation

The Play2Learn Foundation is a 501 c3 non-profit that provides gamers and entrepreneurs with inspiration, education and the resources they need to navigate the emerging Web3 landscape by promoting financial inclusion and technological literacy. With 1.6 billion people left without access to a bank account, the Play2Learn Foundation focuses on numerous educational initiatives and social impact programs to promote financial inclusion and technological literacy to young gamers around the globe. Connect with us at https://play2learn.foundation/

About Community Gaming

Community Gaming is the all-in-one esports competition platform, offering cutting edge infrastructure to key industry stakeholders. Through its seamless UX, plus highly scalable and efficient blockchain payment technology, the platform equips players, competition organizers, and game developers with the tools they need to create, facilitate, and participate in esports tournaments. Community Gaming believes in Earnings for Everyone, where the massive gains of the wider esports and gaming industry are decentralized and accessible via Web3 technology to reward action and time. People who love games should have a reliable avenue to supplement their current income by gaming, no matter the skill level. Connect with us at CommunityGaming.io , or on Twitter , Discord , Instagram , Facebook and Twitch .

