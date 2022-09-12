Compliancy Group is the American Psychological Association's Preferred Provider for HIPAA Compliance Solutions

GREENLAWN, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group is the American Psychological Association's (APA) preferred provider for HIPAA Compliance Solutions.

Through the APA Member Advantage Program, APA Members will be able to automate their HIPAA compliance requirements at a special members-only rate. Compliancy Group's software, the Guard, eliminates the burden of HIPAA in a way that is simple, fast, and affordable.

"We are proud to have been selected as the APA's preferred provider for HIPAA Compliance Solutions. We know that psychology practices are extremely busy and aim to make compliance as quick and painless as possible." - Liam Degnan, Director of Strategic Initiatives, Compliancy Group.

"At APA, one of our key goals is to provide our members with the resources they need to do their work more effectively and efficiently. That is why we are excited to welcome Compliancy Group to the APA Member Advantage program. We look forward to working with them to help our members become, and stay, HIPAA compliant." - Ian King, Chief of Strategic Implementation and Membership, APA.

Managing and understanding HIPAA can be difficult, making proper compliance an onerous task for busy psychology practices. Compliancy Group couples its simplified software solution with dedicated Compliance Coaches to guide psychologists through every step of implementing an effective HIPAA compliance program. By working with a dedicated Coach, psychologists are enabled to become HIPAA compliant quickly through a few self-paced virtual meetings.

Once psychology practices have successfully completed their compliance program, their Coach verifies and validates their efforts, issuing them the HIPAA Seal of Compliance. The Seal can be displayed on a psychology practice's website, email signature, and signage, proving they are dedicated to protecting patient information and have completed the steps required to satisfy the law.

About Compliancy Group

Compliancy Group gives psychologists confidence in their compliance plan, increasing patient loyalty, and profitability of their business while reducing risk. Find out more about Compliancy Group and HIPAA.

About the American Psychological Association

The American Psychological Association (APA) is the leading scientific and professional organization representing psychology in the United States, with more than 133,000 researchers, educators, clinicians, consultants, and students as its members. Its mission is to promote the advancement, communication, and application of psychological science and knowledge to benefit society and improve lives.

