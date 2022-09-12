Devin Booker auctioning his one-of-a-kind, hand-signed Nike Kobe 4 Protro sneakers worn during his standout performance in the 2021 NBA post season.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with Definitive Authentic and Shopify, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns will auction his one-of-a-kind Nike Kobe 4 Protro sneakers at DevinBookerAuction.com with sign up for access to the auction beginning today.

These are the exact sneakers worn by Devin in the closeout game 6 against the Lakers in the first round of the 2021 Western Conference playoffs, his standout performance in the Western Conference finals scoring his first triple double against the LA Clippers, and in the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. Influenced by Devin's close relationship with Kobe Bryant, the sneakers are memorable for featuring Devin's handwritten tribute to Kobe with the message of "Be Legendary."

"…Be Legendary, that's a reminder, a reminder to me even without that reminder it crosses my mind at least 2-3 times a day." Devin Booker

Devin and his Nike Kobe 4 Protro sneakers with the handwritten "Be Legendary" message will be featured as the cover illustration for the NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition of the game, dropping September 9, 2022. [click here to watch trailer]

Auction includes Devin Booker's "Be Legendary" Nike Kobe 4 Protro sneakers featuring:

Right sneaker handwritten messaging: "Be Legendary", Devin Booker (signature) #1, Close Out vs. LAL, 47 pts 11r 3a

Left sneaker handwritten messaging: "Be Legendary", #mambamentality, Devin Booker (signature) #1, "6/3/21"

Size: 14.5

Includes yellow Nike Air box with clear plastic bag featuring the Phoenix Suns logo, and printed tissue paper with printing that reads, "1. Philadelphia 2. Toronto 3. Vancouver 4. Milwaukee 5. Minnesota 6. Boston 7. Los Angeles 8. New Jersey 9. Dallas 10. Indiana 11. Oakland 12. Cleveland 13. Charlotte"

Devin Booker / Definitive Authentic Certificate of Authenticity

The website and auction experience is powered by Shopify, a platform that helps entrepreneurs around the world build online businesses, making these iconic sneakers accessible for anyone to bid on. To sign up for access to the auction, visit the official auction site DevinBookerAuction.com . The official auction will begin accepting bids on September 22, 2022, ending on September 29th

Devin Booker was born in 1996 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to parents Veronica Gutierrez and Melvin Booker. His father exposed Devin to basketball at an early age, as Melvin played professionally both in the NBA and overseas. In his early teen years, Devin Booker spent time in the summer in Italy, where Melvin had been playing for Olimpia Milano. Booker also has a brother, Davon Wade, and a sister, Mya Powell. With the Suns, Booker has pledged to donate $2.5 million over a five-year span to his charity "Devin Booker Starting Five," which is dedicated to impacting the lives of Arizona youth and families in need. You can follow Booker on Twitter (@DevinBook) and Instagram (@dbook).

DEFINITIVE Authentic works directly with world renowned artists, athletes, brands, and franchises to protect, preserve, certify, and exhibit their artifacts. Our exclusive relationships provide unequaled access to firsthand stories, personal archives, and exclusive items with the assurance of known provenance. These remarkable artifacts are presented as individual pieces, curated collections and limited-edition offerings made available to collectors and fans by DEFINITIVE Authentic and our select partner relationships. Visit www.definitiveauthentic.com.

Shopify is a leading provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Proudly founded in Ottawa, Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, Heinz, Tupperware, FTD, Netflix, FIGS, and many more. For more information, visit www.shopify.com.

