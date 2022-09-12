Personal Injury Attorneys at Manning Law, APC Secure Judgment Far Exceeding Initial Insurance Company Offer Without Trial

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal injury attorneys at Manning Law, APC proudly announce they have secured a six-figure judgment on behalf of their injured client "James Z" in the Superior Court of Los Angeles without the need to go to trial. "Our client is ecstatic to obtain a fair and generous financial recovery without the need for a stressful and time-consuming trial" said Manning Law, APC co-founder Joseph R. Manning, Jr.

Babak (Bobby) Hashemi, lead personal injury counsel in this matter, said "I am proud to have secured a judgment that far exceeds the insurance company's initial offer for my client."

Manning Law, APC is known for its personal injury, civil rights, consumer, and environmental protection litigation including its precedent setting litigation under the Americans with Disabilities Act ("ADA") and the Unruh Civil Rights Act ("UCRA"). In particular, the firm is known for its role as plaintiff's counsel in the first federal appellate case to recognize the application of the ADA and UCRA to websites and mobile applications, see Robles v. Domino's Pizza, LLC, No. 17-55504 (9th Cir. 2019).

Manning Law, APC has also been recognized by the Office of the Secretary of Defense of the United States as a "Patriotic Employer" for its support of employee participation in the National Guard and Reserve Force.

