Winback, world leader in TECAR therapy (high frequency electrotherapy) in Physiotherapy expands its expertise in the Beauty market with the acquisition of Bloomea

BIARRITZ, France, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by Christophe Buée and Pierre-Nicolas Lebas in 2013 in France, Winback designs, manufactures, and distributes cutting-edge medical devices based on non-invasive technologies.

Winback has always been inspired by therapists and it led it to become the world leader of Tecartherapy in rehabilitation and pain management by re-inventing the use of currents to combine them with established therapeutic approaches such as manual therapy, cryotherapy and compression.

Praised worldwide by physiotherapists, 10 000 devices are used every day to perform treatments. The bottom line for Winback's success is: innovation thanks to R&D teams in France and South Korea, consumer-centricity and a powerful global community of experts activating the online & offline Winback Academy.

In 2021, Winback has reached a turnover of over 30 million dollars across the globe with 7 offices operating in 55 countries. The success story does not end there since Winback is now expanding its expertise in the Beauty market with the acquisition of Bloomea:

Bloomea's genesis started in France in 1999 with its patented innovation "Modeling Bloomea" initially developed for scars management post cosmetic surgeries. Officially launched in 2015, Bloomea with its "La Fontaine" device obtained the Pierantoni prize and the French Cosmetic Award in Hong Kong.

With such a growth rate, Bloomea is today a start-up of 20 people with an international footprint, developing a holistic range of devices including radio frequency technologies & skincare products for premium institutes. Long term partner with Winback, Bloomea is now joining the Group to pursue its strong growth serving world's best beauty brands and salons.

