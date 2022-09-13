Edgevana to promote decentralization through Solana Foundation's Tour de Sun 2022

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgevana, the leader in accelerating the foundation for the next-generation of the internet has announced it is working with the Solana Foundation for Tour de Sun 22 in an effort to expand decentralization.

Edgevana & Solana Foundation - Tour de Sun 2022 (PRNewswire)

Tour de Sun 2022 was built to encourage the geographic and hardware diversification of the Solana networks. Edgevana's next-generation decentralized bare metal and automation offers a performance-based incentive option for a limited number of validators who participate in the Foundation's Delegation Program.

Dan Albert, Executive Director of Solana Foundation said "Launching Tour de Sun 2022 with support from Edgevana just made sense. Edgevana has a seamless validator onboarding experience in addition to locations and networks that will truly promote decentralization in the Solana network. Not to mention for the first time ever, validators can pay for hosting with Solana Pay!"

"Over the past few months, Edgevana has been working with protocols to promote decentralization through unique programs such as Tour de Sun. Edgevana is proud to work with Solana Foundation to enable their validator community to participate by reducing barriers to entry and complexity while building a stronger web 3.0 ecosystem and network" Subhan Jahromi Co-Founder & COO of Edgevana. "Validators who onboard with Edgevana can participate within minutes". Jahromi continued.

About Edgevana

Edgevana the leader in accelerating the foundation for the next generation of internet partners directly with protocols to simplify, accelerate, and fully decentralize their networks. Edgevana provides a breadth of services that removes barriers to entry for participation regardless of technical know-how while allowing protocols to gain access to an entirely new market of participants.

About Solana Foundation

The Solana Foundation is a non-profit foundation based in Zug, Switzerland, dedicated to the decentralization, adoption and security of the Solana ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://solana.org/

About Tour de Sun 2022

In an effort to encourage the geographic and hardware diversification of the Solana networks, Solana Foundation offers a performance-based incentive option for a limited number of validators who participate in the Foundation's Delegation Program.

Through the Tour de Sun 22 incentives and the Server Program, the Solana Foundation is helping more validators and RPC operators access infrastructure suited to the requirements of the Solana network.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Edgevana